Tanzania Registers 71,183 Traditional Medicine Practitioners

Mbeya — THE Tanzanian government says it is continuing efforts to strengthen and formalise the Traditional and Alternative Medicine sector in Tanzania, while urging members of the public to seek services from registered practitioners and facilities.

So far, a total of 71,183 Traditional and Alternative Medicine practitioners have been registered across the country, while 258 new facilities have been registered, bringing the total number of registered facilities to 2,304.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Medical Officer at the climax of the African Traditional Medicine Week celebrations held at Uhindini Grounds in Mbeya, the Director of Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital, Dr Goodlove Mbwanji, said traditional medicine has long been an integral part of Tanzanian society.

Dr Mbwanji said it is estimated that more than 60 percent of Tanzanians benefit from traditional medicine services, underscoring the importance of continued government efforts to strengthen, formalise and regulate the sector.

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He said the government registered 55 traditional medicines during the 2025/26 financial year, bringing the total number of registered traditional medicines since 2017 to 196.

Dr Mbwanji stressed the importance of testing and certifying traditional medicines before they are made available for public use, saying such measures are essential for protecting the health and safety of consumers.

He said surveillance of traditional medicines on the market in 2025 found that 17 percent had been adulterated, while 25 percent contained aflatoxins or other fungal toxins.

He consequently urged members of the public to exercise caution when using unregistered medicines and to seek treatment from registered practitioners and facilities authorised by the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the government has continued efforts to integrate traditional medicine with modern healthcare services in a bid to expand access to treatment.

Dr Mbwanji said 45 traditional medicines have been incorporated into integrated healthcare services since 2023, with the services currently available at 14 regional referral hospitals.

He said that by January 2026, a total of 2,300 patients had received traditional medicine services through the hospitals.

According to the government, during the 2026/27 financial year, it is continuing to build the capacity of healthcare workers in other referral hospitals while preparing to extend traditional medicine services to district council level.

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The move is intended to expand access to traditional medicine services while strengthening a healthcare system that integrates traditional and modern medicine based on safety, quality and professional regulation.

The 2026 African Traditional Medicine Week celebrations were held in Mbeya from August 25 to 31, with the event focusing on promoting the safe use of traditional medicine and strengthening the sector in Tanzania.