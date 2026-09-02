Zambia: President Hichilema Pledges to Uphold Zambia's Sovereign, Peace and Stability

1 September 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Lusaka — President Hakainde Hichilema has said the country will remain a sovereign and peaceful nation while strengthening cooperation with neighbouring countries in Africa and the international community in pursuit of lasting peace.

Hichilema made the remarks today, September 1, 2026, in his speech following his swearing-in for another five-year term as President of Zambia. The ceremony was held at the National Stadium in Lusaka and attended by several heads of state and government from different countries.

He said Zambia would continue to uphold ethical principles, while its foreign policy would remain anchored on economic diplomacy, peace, security and stability in order to strengthen cooperation and promote mutual benefits.

"Without peace, we cannot deliver development and benefits to our people. We will remain an attractive, investor-friendly country, a reliable partner, and a destination of choice for tourists, investors and global partners," Hichilema said.

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The President also said Zambia would continue to be a voice for peace, dialogue and cooperation within the international community.

He said instability in any part of the world has consequences elsewhere, stressing that countries should avoid situations that could lead to instability because conflicts impose costs, suffering, disruption to people's lives and destruction of property.

"We have always said instability anywhere is instability everywhere. We should not be veering in that area at all because we inject costs, pain and dislocation to our people across the continent, as well as property damage," Hichilema said.

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