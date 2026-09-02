Rwanda: Producer Prices Jump 20.8 Percent in July

Producer prices in Rwanda rose by 20.8 per cent in July 2026 compared with the same month last year, driven mainly by sharp increases in mining, manufacturing and electricity prices.

According to the Producer Price Index (PPI) report by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) released on August 31, mining and quarrying prices increased by 77.1 per cent year-on-year, while manufacturing prices rose by 17.8 per cent. Electricity prices increased by 34.8 per cent.

The General PPI, which measures changes in prices received by domestic producers for goods and services, increased by 0.5 per cent on a monthly basis in July. Mining prices rose by 0.4 per cent, while manufacturing prices increased by 0.6 per cent.

The increase was also reflected in prices for products sold locally and those destined for export.

The Local PPI increased by 22.4 per cent year-on-year and 0.6 per cent month-on-month. Manufacturing prices for the local market rose by 21.6 per cent annually, while electricity prices increased by 34.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Export PPI rose by 21.6 per cent annually and 0.2 per cent monthly. The annual increase was driven by a 77.1 per cent rise in mining prices, although manufacturing prices for exports fell by 18 per cent.