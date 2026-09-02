Rwanda: Ntwari Returns After Six-Month Injury Layoff

Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari has made his long-awaited return to competitive football after spending six months on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.

The Amavubi shot-stopper, who is on loan at Kruger United, suffered the injury in February and spent several months undergoing rehabilitation before returning to full fitness.

Ntwari finally made his competitive comeback on Monday when he started for Kruger United in their South African Premiership clash against Durban City FC.

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However, his return was overshadowed by a disappointing result as Kruger United suffered a 2-0 home defeat.

Despite the setback, the 25-year-old goalkeeper was delighted to be back on the pitch.

"It feels great to be back after some time. Glory to the man above," Ntwari said.

"I'm very happy to be back on the pitch and playing competitive football again. It has been a difficult journey recovering from injury, but I stayed focused and trusted the process."

Ntwari acknowledged that the result was not what his side had hoped for but said getting valuable minutes was an important step in his recovery.

"Of course, the result was not what we wanted, but personally it was important for me to get back on the field. Every match will help me regain confidence and match fitness."

The goalkeeper also thanked those who supported him throughout his rehabilitation and said his focus is now on regaining his best form.

"My focus now is to keep working hard, help Kruger United improve, and continue pushing myself to perform at the highest level," he added.

Ntwari joined Kruger United on loan from Kaizer Chiefs in search of regular playing time. He will now hope to build momentum, regain his sharpness and establish himself as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.