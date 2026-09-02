Rwanda/Tanzania: Rwanda Drawn With Tanzania and Ethiopia in Afcon U20 Qualifiers

1 September 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Tanzania and Ethiopia for the CECAFA U-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, scheduled for September 15-25 at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The draw was conducted on Monday, August 31, at Kigali Pelé Stadium by CECAFA Competitions Director Yusuf Mossi, ahead of the final of the CECAFA Women's Champions League qualifiers.

Nine nations will compete in the tournament, divided into three groups of three teams each.

Uganda are in Group B alongside Sudan and Djibouti, while Group C features South Sudan, Burundi and Kenya.

The three group winners will automatically advance to the semi-finals, with the best-performing runner-up across the groups completing the last-four lineup.

The tournament carries significant stakes, with the two finalists earning qualification to represent the CECAFA region at the 2027 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

With only two qualification places available to the region, Rwanda and the other participating nations will face a demanding battle for a place at the continental tournament.

Full draw

Group A: Tanzania, Rwanda and Ethiopia

Group B: Uganda, Sudan and Djibouti

Group C: South Sudan, Burundi and Kenya

Read the original article on New Times.

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