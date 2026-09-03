Zambia: Repression of Political Opposition Surges in Post-Election Zambia

Following Zambia's contested presidential and parliamentary elections almost three weeks ago, the crackdown on political opposition has intensified, raising concerns about the future of democracy in the country, according to a UN Human Rights Council-appointed expert.

Reports indicate alarming systemic violence, including widespread intimidation and the arrest of hundreds of opposition supporters, many of whom have been held beyond legally mandated timeframes without formal charges.

Some also received disproportionate charges, including the senior opposition alliance leader Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu, who face "concocted charges" of treason, according to Gina Romero, the Special Rapporteur on the right to peaceful assembly and association, who issued a press release on Wednesday.

The offence is punishable by death under Zambian law.

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"Authorities must release all political detainees, respect fundamental freedoms, and restore democratic accountability," stressed Ms. Romero.

"A healthy democracy requires that all voices - including opposition members, religious leaders, civil society actors, and journalists - speak freely without fear," she said.

Tumultuous elections

Despite peaceful transfers of power since its return to multiparty democracy in 1991, Zambia's most recent elections caused significant turmoil.

The incumbent president Hakainde Hichilema and his party won the elections of 13 August, though his main competitor, Mr. Mundubile, claimed that the counting of the votes had been rigged.

Ms. Romero pointed to documented instances of voter intimidation, assaults, and abductions during the electoral process.

Following the results of the election, Government authorities raided a house, resulting in an exchange of gunfire which fatally wounded former Zambian minister Mutotwe Kafwaya.

11 people were also arrested in this raid, including senior opposition figures. They were accused of planning a coup with the help of foreign militia, which they have denied.

UN human rights chief Volker Türk expressed concern at the time, calling on authorities "to stop arresting people arbitrarily."

Long-lasting issues

"This crisis reflects a broader pattern of shrinking civic space," underscored Ms Romero.

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Zambia has seen arbitrary arrests, disproportionate charges - including sedition and espionage - and restrictions on peaceful assembly for multiple years, she added.

These violate international human rights standards under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The crackdown was further illustrated by the Government's de facto cancellation of RightsCon - a summit focused on human rights and technology - which was meant to gather over 5,000 attendees in May of this year.

Special Rapporteurs and other independent rights experts receive no salary from the UN or any other organization and serve entirely in their individual capacity.