South Africa: Lenacapavir Gains Ground As Western Cape Uptake Passes 3,600

From counselling about small nodules to overcoming people's fears of needles, Spotlight takes the pulse of a new HIV prevention injection's rollout in the Western Cape.

At Cape Town's Philippi Village, beside a rainbow-emblazoned mobile clinic, Olwam Plaatjie says she switched from the two-monthly cabotegravir HIV prevention injection to the six-monthly injectable lenacapavir. Despite small nodules forming at the two jab sites on her abdomen, the 20-year-old is delighted with the new HIV prevention medicine.

Plaatjie, who is from Crossroads and who started taking cabotegravir injections three years ago, says: "I see many people who are HIV-positive. Many of them are girls. Guys often don't even want to be tested; my boyfriend didn't want to go for HIV tests. So that's why I started to have a fear. I was like, you know, maybe there is something he is hiding."

Plaatjie is one of a stream of young women now taking their health in their own hands as they personally implement HIV prevention strategies, thanks to national government and research campaigns aimed at this vulnerable group.

According to Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the national Department of Health, as of 23 August there had been 3,641 initiations of lenacapavir, or LEN for short, across the 22 government clinics in the province that were offering the injection. Nationally, the number stood at 47,934.

Due to severely constrained supply,...