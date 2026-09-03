South Africa Turns Right As Ramaphosa Hands Economic Levers to the Private Sector

For many years, our politics could have been understood as a contest between the left and the right, with different interests playing out within this prism. There can now be no more argument: the left has lost and the right has won.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa released his weekly newsletter. It was carefully timed to coincide with the release of Eskom's annual results and a joint statement between Eskom and Business Leadership SA that they had buried the hatchet over Eskom's unbundling process.

In the newsletter, Ramaphosa strongly advocated for unbundling Eskom, asserting it will lead to increased competition and cheaper power for consumers.

He noted that when Telkom had a fixed-line telecommunications monopoly, a telephone connection "was expensive, access was limited and millions of South Africans, particularly in poorer and rural communities, were effectively excluded".

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He continued: "The opening of the telecommunications sector to new operators fundamentally changed this picture. Competition brought massive new investment ...the cost of communicating fell dramatically."

His core message was clear: state monopolies restrict progress, whereas private-sector competition drives it.

It may well be the strongest gesture of support for a free market economy from any president and ANC leader since 1994.

And this is not happening in isolation.

As has been noted several times, the great trend of the period since at least 2019 has been to open up to the private sector areas previously controlled by the government.

The most obvious...