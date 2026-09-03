Malawi Govt Launches 2026-2027 Climate Outlook Forum, Calls for Early Preparedness Amid El Niño Risk

The government has launched the 2026-2027 National Climate Outlook Forum (Nacof) with a call for early preparedness and action, as Malawi braces for strong El Niño conditions in the coming season.

Minister of Natural Resources Patricia Wiskes made the call in Lilongwe during the launch of the 5th National Climate Outlook, describing the forum as a vital space for the co-generation and dissemination of the seasonal climate outlook.

"This is where we bridge the gap between scientific insight and practical application, fostering climate-informed decision making across key socio-economic sectors," she said.

Wiskes recalled Malawi's past experiences with cyclones, which caused extensive destruction to property and loss of life, as well as prolonged dry spells that have similarly devastated communities.

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"These experiences have taught us that the forecast left unheeded is an opportunity lost and that cost on inaction exceeds the cost of early preparedness," she said.

She therefore urged stakeholders to collaborate in strengthening the country's national capacity to forecast, plan and respond effectively to seasonal climate outlooks.

In his remarks, Deputy British High Commissioner Ben Nicholson said acting early on weather forecasts remains far more effective than reacting once impacts are already being felt on the ground.

"We are increasingly focusing our support on preparedness and resilience," he said.

Nicholson said the British government, through its WISER Action First Programme, is working to strengthen the link between forecasts and action, ensuring early warning systems are shaped not only by technical expertise, but also by the lived experiences and needs of communities on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorological Services has released the 2026-2027 Rainfall Outlook, indicating a high chance of below-normal rainfall over most areas of the Southern and Central regions, while normal to above-normal rainfall is expected across much of the Northern region.