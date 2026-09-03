Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's Daughter-in-Law Denied Bail in U.S.$9.3m Money-Laundering Case, Court Rules She Is a Flight Risk

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's daughter-in-law, Kelsea Tafirenyika, has been denied bail in a US$9.3 million money-laundering case, with a Harare magistrate ruling that she has the financial means to flee and sustain herself anywhere in the world.

Harare regional magistrate Francis Mapfumo dismissed her bail application, finding that Tafirenyika would be a flight risk if released from custody.

The court ruled that Tafirenyika was "liquid" and "could abscond" because she allegedly had sufficient resources to sustain her life outside Zimbabwe.

The ruling means Tafirenyika will remain in custody as she faces allegations involving properties allegedly acquired using proceeds of drug-related activities.

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The State had opposed bail, with investigating officer Gift Machipisa telling the court that Tafirenyika was a flight risk because of properties she allegedly owns outside Zimbabwe, including in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Machipisa said authorities were engaging Interpol to assist in tracing and recovering the foreign assets.

Tafirenyika, however, denies the allegations and maintains that the properties, said to be worth about US$9 million, were gifts from her husband, Collins Mnangagwa, the President's son and also matrimonial assets.

She also told police that her arrest was driven by detractors of the First Family and was unrelated to drug possession allegations.

Tafirenyika was re-arrested last week shortly after being released from remand in a separate case in which she was accused of acquiring properties using proceeds from drug dealings.

She is represented by lawyers Admire Rubaya, Everson Chatambudza, Malvern Mapako and Kangai.

Another twist in the case involves an identity document allegedly issued under the name Getrude Badza but bearing Tafirenyika's face. Her lawyers have challenged the document as fake and suggested it could have been manufactured using artificial intelligence.