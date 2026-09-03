Nigeria: Uber Exits Nigeria After 12 Years, Ends Operations Today

Ride-hailing company, Uber, has announced its I'll pexit from Nigeria after 12 years of operations in the country.

The company said its decision to wind down operations takes effect Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

In a statement to users, Uber said the decision followed a "thorough review" of its business in Nigeria.

"After a thorough review of our business, we have made the tough decision to wind down our operations in Nigeria, effective 2 September 2026," the company said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Uber, which launched in Lagos in 2014, thanked Nigerians for trusting its platform to connect them with independent transportation providers.

"Since we first launched in Lagos in 2014, it has been an absolute privilege to be a part of your daily life connecting you with independent transportation providers," it said.

The company acknowledged that its exit could disrupt the routines of riders and said it would support drivers, riders and local team members through the transition.

"We know this may cause disruption to your routine, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," Uber said.

The announcement brings to an end Uber's 12-year presence in Nigeria, where its services expanded beyond Lagos to several other cities.

The development comes amid a broader restructuring by Uber globally. The company announced Wednesday that it would cut about 3,300 jobs, representing roughly 10 per cent of its global workforce, as part of efforts to simplify its operations and focus investments on key growth areas.

Details later...