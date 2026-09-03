Zimbabwe: ZCC Hails Tagwirei's Senate Appointment, Urges Him to Serve Zimbabwe

The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has congratulated businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei on his appointment to the Senate, saying his business experience could help shape national economic policy.

Tagwirei was among 10 new senators sworn in on 1 September marking his entry into Zimbabwe's Parliament.

In a message issued on behalf of ZCC leader Bishop Dr Nehemiah Mutendi, the church praised the businessman for his contribution to business and community initiatives.

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The church said Tagwirei's leadership should be judged not only by his achievements but also by the opportunities he had created for others.

"From the world of business to communities, you have demonstrated that true leadership is not measured only by what one achieves, but by the opportunities one creates," the ZCC said.

The church said it hoped Tagwirei would use his experience and vision to promote economic empowerment, entrepreneurship and employment creation during his time in the Senate.

It also called on God to guide him as he takes up his new responsibilities.

"May God grant you wisdom, courage and discernment as you serve our nation," the church said.

Tagwirei's appointment brings a prominent businessman into the country's legislative arena, where his private-sector background could influence debates on investment, economic growth and job creation.

The ZCC also highlighted his involvement in philanthropic and community initiatives.

The church wished the newly appointed senator a successful tenure.