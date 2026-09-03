Ghana: Govt to Operationalise Commercial Motorcycle Law Soon - Minister

The Minister of Transport, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has said the implementation of the new Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1153), which paved the way for the commercial use of motorcycles, tricycles and quadricycles, will begin soon.

He said the Legislative Instrument (LI) required to operationalise the Act was currently being developed.

Speaking at the launch of the 2026 road safety campaign at the Tudu Ayalolo Lorry Terminal in Accra yesterday, Mr Nikpe urged commercial motorcycle, tricycle and quadricycle operators to exercise patience as the government completed the final stages of putting in place the legal framework governing their operations.

The campaign, an initiative of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and supported by Somoco Ghana Limited, is aimed at promoting responsible road-user behaviour and compliance with road traffic regulations.

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Dubbed the 'Safe Journey Road Safety Campaign', it is also intended to improve compliance with road traffic regulations and reduce road crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Mr Nikpe said the government had already fulfilled a major commitment by securing parliamentary approval for amendments to the Road Traffic Act to make the operations of motorcycles, tricycles and quadricycles legal.

"We are at a point where people are beginning to lose patience because they believe it has taken too long to operationalise the law. However, there are statutory processes that must be followed to ensure operators are adequately prepared to serve the economy safely, with dignity and professionalism," he said.

The Minister described motorcycles and tricycles as an indispensable mode of transport, particularly in underserved and hard-to-reach communities where conventional public transport services were often unavailable.

"It is left to all of us gathered here today to prove that although there are risks associated with motorcycle operations, we are prepared to embrace the legalisation responsibly and within the framework of the law," he stated.

He said the sector played a vital role in supporting economic activity by providing last-mile connectivity, facilitating trade and creating employment opportunities for thousands of Ghanaians.

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The Director-General of the NRSA, Mr Abraham Amaliba, said the campaign was more than a ceremonial launch, describing it as a renewed national commitment to improving road safety across the country.

He said although motorcycles and tricycles had significantly enhanced mobility, supported commerce and generated employment, riders also had a duty to ensure that their operations did not endanger lives.

"Mobility must go hand in hand with safety. Transportation was created to make movement easier, not to claim lives. Unfortunately, we are witnessing increasing fatalities on our roads, and that must change," Mr Amaliba said.

He urged motorcycle and tricycle riders to obey road traffic regulations, wear appropriate protective gear and adopt safe riding practices to help reduce crashes involving one of Ghana's most vulnerable categories of road users.

BY JESSIE PRINCESS DUAH AND PERPETUAL MENSAH

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