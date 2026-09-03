Rwanda: Nduhungirehe Discusses DR Congo Crisis With Monusco Chief

The head of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO) James Swan arrived in Rwanda on Tuesday, September 1, as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in eastern DR Congo continue.

Swan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe. Also present in the meeting was Huang Xia, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region.

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"Discussions focused on regional developments, particularly the situation in eastern DRC and ongoing efforts towards peace and stability in the region," the ministry said.

Swan was appointed to lead the mission by UN Secretary-General António Guterres in March 2026 succeeding Bintou Keita.

Under the Washington Peace Accords signed by Presidents Paul Kagame and Félix Tshisekedi in December 2025, MONUSCO is expected to support efforts towards peace and security between the two neighboring countries, including the implementation of key security commitments under the agreement.

The accords provide for the disarmament of the Kinshasa-backed FDLR militia, with Rwanda expected to lift its defensive measures.

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The agreement calls on the parties to support multilateral peacekeeping, inter-positional and verification mechanisms and to facilitate MONUSCO's capacity to protect civilians and implement all elements of its mandate in eastern DR Congo.

It also requires the parties to respect MONUSCO's freedom of movement and take measures to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel deployed in eastern DR Congo, while recognising the mission's role in local peace and security.

The Washington process is taking place alongside the Doha Peace Process, which is a complementary to the Washington Accords.

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While the Washington Accords address security and diplomatic issues between Rwanda and DR Congo, including the FDLR threat, the Doha process brings together the Congolese government and the AFC/M23 in efforts to end the conflict in eastern DR Congo and address its root causes.

MONUSCO also has a defined supporting role under the Doha ceasefire arrangements, to assist through logistics and coordination, including transport and communication support for verification missions.