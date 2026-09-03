Tanzania Warns Its Youth Against Excessive Consumption of Alcohol, Drug Abuse

Dodoma — The government has called on Tanzanians, particularly youth, to cut excessive alcohol consumption and avoid drug abuse, warning that the practices are contributing to mental health problems and harming families and communities.

The call was made by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Grace Magembe in Dodoma today, September 2, 2026, when opening training for mental health professionals aimed at strengthening prevention and treatment services for people struggling with substance dependence.

Speaking at the training, Dr Magembe said excessive alcohol consumption was among the challenges requiring urgent attention, particularly as some young people were beginning to drink at an early age.

"Excessive alcohol use is among the challenges that should be given priority, especially because young people are starting to drink at an early age," she said.

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She warned that early and excessive alcohol use could undermine young people's education, employment, family relationships and their ability to participate fully in community activities.

Dr Magembe further linked excessive alcohol and drug use to violence and conflicts in communities, stressing that helping a person who has reached a high level of substance dependence to quit was not easy.

According to her, recovery required professional support, treatment, time, as well as cooperation between the affected person's family and the wider community.

"The government has expanded facilities providing addiction treatment from one centre to 14, with efforts now underway to take the services closer to communities,"she said.

Additionally, Dr Magembe directed that addiction services should be provided without stigma or discrimination, while urging closer collaboration with rehabilitation facilities and sober houses to reach more people affected by substance abuse.