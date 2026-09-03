Tanzania, Germany Agree to Deepen Ties in Biodiversity Conservation Zeroing in On Serengeti, Katavi, Mahale, Selous Ecosystems

Dodoma — TANZANIA and Germany are strengthening cooperation in biodiversity conservation and sustainable management of natural resources, with key conservation projects in Serengeti, Katavi, Mahale and Selous-Nyerere ecosystems coming under review.

According to information from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, the commitment emerged during the 13th Steering Committee meeting of projects implemented through cooperation between the two countries in Dar es Salaam.

During the meeting co-chaired by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hassan Abbasi, and Head of Cooperation at the German Embassy in Tanzania, Julia Kronberg, the committee received and discussed implementation reports on various projects funded by the German government through the German Development Bank (KfW), focusing on progress, challenges and priorities for strengthening conservation efforts.

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Moreover, the ministry stated that the discussions also explored ways of deepening Tanzania-Germany cooperation in biodiversity conservation, sustainable management of natural resources and protection of ecosystems across the country.

According to the ministry, the partnership forms part of joint efforts to safeguard Tanzania's rich biodiversity while ensuring that natural resources are sustainably managed for the benefit of present and future generations.