Africa: Unido, Kenya Climate Ventures Move to Unlock Private Capital for Africa's Climate Adaptation

Nairobi — The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Kenya Climate Ventures (KCV) have launched a partnership aimed at unlocking more domestic and international capital for climate adaptation and resilience businesses across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The two institutions signed a Joint Declaration at the Adaptation Investment Summit for Africa 2026 in Nairobi, creating a framework for scaling investment in climate-smart enterprises, particularly early- and growth-stage businesses that often struggle to access finance.

The partnership brings together UNIDO's expertise in market development, climate adaptation and the climate-resilient transformation of the coffee sector with KCV's experience in enterprise development and early-stage climate finance.

"Advancing climate resilience and adaptation financing through existing initiatives such as the Kenya Uganda Adaptation Accelerator (KUAA) project and the ACT programme (Advancing Climate-Resilience and Transformation in African Coffee), as well as new initiatives like the Africa Climate Adaptation Investment Catalyst Initiative, and cooperating across the Kenyan coffee value chain underlines our shared commitment and ambition to scale up adaptation finance," said Marko van Waveren Hogervorst, Programme Officer and Climate Finance Expert at UNIDO.

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The partners said they intend to use their combined networks, investment instruments and access to climate finance providers to mobilise capital for sustainable, inclusive and climate-resilient investments across the region.

De-risking climate-smart businesses

The collaboration is expected to focus on businesses that can deliver climate adaptation solutions but face challenges in attracting investment because of their early stage, perceived risks or limited access to finance.

KCV, a climate-focused fund manager and impact investor, supports early- and growth-stage, gender-inclusive and climate-smart enterprises.

Through the partnership, the organisations will seek to strengthen the pipeline of investable enterprises while connecting them to public and private sources of capital.

The cooperation will also cover investment frameworks, impact measurement, market intelligence and the development of dedicated climate finance initiatives.

A key component will be the use of UNIDO's Climate Risk and Vulnerability Assessment (CRVA) tool to inform financing decisions and help align investments with international best practice.

The partners also plan to co-create and harmonise impact assessments, participate in each other's platforms and forums, and share market and investment intelligence.

UNIDO said its Division of Innovative Finance and International Financial Institutions plays a catalytic role by connecting the organisation's technical cooperation programmes with public and private financial institutions.

The new partnership is intended to strengthen that connection by pairing UNIDO's technical expertise with KCV's early-stage financing capabilities.

The aim is to help transform climate adaptation needs into investable opportunities capable of attracting capital at scale.

KCV Chief Executive Officer Victor Ndiege said the collaboration would help create stronger pathways for businesses and communities to access climate finance.

"This Joint Declaration marks an important step in advancing climate adaptation finance across Africa," Ndiege said.

"By combining UNIDO's global expertise with Kenya Climate Ventures' experience in enterprise development and climate investing, we are strengthening pathways to unlock investment, scale climate-smart enterprises and build resilient economies," he said.

Africa's adaptation finance challenge

The partnership comes as African countries seek greater investment to respond to the growing effects of climate change while maintaining economic growth and expanding employment opportunities.

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UNIDO and KCV said partnerships between technical institutions, investors, fund managers, policymakers and enterprises would be critical in developing markets and mobilising both public and private capital.

The two organisations plan to convene investors, development partners, policymakers, fund managers and businesses through peer-learning and knowledge-exchange initiatives focused on adaptation finance and enterprise resilience.

The collaboration will initially build on existing programmes, including the Kenya Uganda Adaptation Accelerator and the ACT programme supporting climate-resilient transformation in Africa's coffee sector, while creating opportunities for new initiatives targeting adaptation investment.

Ndiege said the partnership would ultimately be judged by its ability to translate collaboration into practical investment and resilience outcomes.

"We look forward to translating this collaboration into tangible impact for communities and businesses across Sub-Saharan Africa," he said.