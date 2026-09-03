Mozambique: About U.S.$970 Million Mobilized for Health Sector

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities have mobilized about 970 million US dollars in funding for health sector programs, including vaccination and immunization initiatives.

According to the country's health ministry, Ussene Isse, speaking at the opening of an international workshop on programmatic auditing, held under the theme "Strengthening oversight and evaluation of results achieved through the use of resources", the amount was provided by the Global Fund and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).

"The Ministry of Health is one of the largest recipients of support from the Global Fund and Gavi. The mobilization of funds must translate into tangible benefits for the population. It is not enough to simply have resources allocated to the sector, it is also important that these resources make a difference in people's lives", he said.

For its part, the country's Administrative Tribunal, the body responsible for checking the legality of public expenditure, is enhancing the skills of its auditors to conduct programmatic audits, focusing on evaluating the impact of expenditures made using funds allocated to the health sector, among other areas.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Ana Maria Gemo, President of the Administrative Tribunal explained that this approach allows for the assessment not only of the proper use of resources but also of the relationship between investments made, activities carried out, and results achieved for the benefit of citizens.

"In this regard, we therefore renew our commitment to continue carrying out our mission with independence, rigor, and a sense of responsibility, aiming for increasingly effective management of public resources allocated to the health sector," she said.

AFROSAI-E representative Edmond Shoko highlighted that this workshop serves as a forum for learning and knowledge sharing among professionals from various African countries.

AFROSAI-E is an international organization bringing together the Supreme Audit Institutions of African countries.