Ethiopia: Agricultural Modernization Drives Gains in Output, Food Sovereignty - State Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's agricultural modernization efforts are delivering significant gains in production and productivity while advancing the country's drive toward food sovereignty, according to State Minister of Agriculture Sophia Kassa.

The Ministry of Agriculture convened a consultative forum to assess the implementation of the 2025/26 fiscal year plan and set strategic priorities for 2026/27.

Opening the forum, Sophia highlighted key achievements recorded during the 2024/25 harvest season, attributing higher farm productivity to improved agricultural practices and the timely provision of inputs.

She noted that 20 million quintals of chemical fertilizer were distributed directly to smallholder farmers and agro-pastoralists nationwide, significantly enhancing access to essential supplies.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The state minister emphasized that the expansion of dry-season irrigated wheat production has now become an established agricultural practice, crediting strong leadership and sustained commitment across all levels of administration.

She also pointed to progress made under the "Bounty of the Basket" (Lemat Tirufat) initiative, which has driven substantial increases in domestic milk and egg production.

On environmental conservation, Sophia reported that watershed management activities under the Green Legacy Initiative have expanded Ethiopia's forest cover to 23.6 percent while creating employment opportunities for youth and women.

Furthermore, she stated that agricultural exports generated 4.55 billion USD in foreign exchange earnings during the completed fiscal year.

Coffee led agricultural exports and served as the primary source of foreign currency, accounting for 3.1 billion USD of total earnings.

She linked this growth to ongoing afforestation and agroforestry efforts integrated into the Green Legacy Initiative.

Looking ahead, Sophia called for intensified efforts to streamline input supply systems and accelerate the adoption of modern technologies to boost productivity and secure food sovereignty.

She noted that the consultative forum serves as an essential platform to evaluate implementation gaps, review milestones, and formulate actionable strategies for the 2026/27 fiscal year.

The forum convened regional agriculture bureau heads, sector leaders, and key stakeholders to assess performance and establish priorities for the upcoming year.

It is previously reported that agricultural exports generated 4.55 billion USD in total revenue during the concluded budget year.