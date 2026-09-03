Kenya: Ruto Orders ACD Exemption for Cargo Consolidators After Traders' Protests

Nairobi — President William Ruto has ordered the exemption of cargo consolidators from the new Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) requirements.

The head of state - speaking during a meeting with micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) on Wednesday - said the directive is in response to concerns from small-scale importers who say the new customs system could raise the cost and complexity of bringing goods into the country.

The ACD system, which went live on August 3, requires containerized cargo destined for Kenyan ports to be declared before loading, with supporting documents including the bill of lading, commercial invoice, freight invoice and export declaration.

From September 1, 2026, carriers are required to validate the ACD reference before loading.

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The new requirements have added to wider concerns among small traders over the cost of importing through consolidated cargo, where several traders combine consignments in one container to share shipping and clearance costs.

Ruto defended the consolidation model, saying it allows small businesses that cannot fill an entire container to participate in international trade.

The President also directed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to clearly identify goods that should not qualify for consolidation, saying traders should not be left to rely on unclear rules when importing merchandise.

"I want to ask the people of KRA to give us high-value items which do not qualify for consolidation."

"They want to know which items do not qualify for consolidation. That's why you don't come to them."

The intervention comes days after traders in Kamukunji, Gikomba and Nyamakima closed their businesses and demonstrated in Nairobi over the government's revised customs valuation framework.

KRA had raised the minimum customs benchmark for a consolidated 40-foot container from Sh2.5 million to Sh3.2 million effective August 20, a move the authority said was intended to address under-declaration and undervaluation of imports.

Traders argued that the higher benchmark would increase their costs and erode already thin margins.

KRA has maintained that the Sh3.2 million figure is a risk-management reference rather than a fixed tax applicable to every container, with traders able to seek verification based on the actual value and classification of their goods.