Malawi: Magalasi Charged With Hacking Malawi President's Phone and Senior Officials' Numbers

Former MERA boss Collins Magalasi has been formally charged with aiding another person to commit a crime, contrary to Section 83, Subsection 1 as read with Section 89 of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act of 2016.

The court heard that between June and August 2026, Magalasi allegedly engaged IT expert Lovemore Kachikopa to hack cell phone numbers belonging to the President of Malawi and several senior government officials.

It is alleged that Magalasi supplied Kachikopa with an HP laptop and the phone numbers of the officials specifically for the purpose of hacking their devices.

Reading the charge, Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda said the alleged offence was committed between June and August this year.

According to the charge, other officials targeted in the hacking include Lands Minister Chimwemwe Chipungu; Homeland Security Ministers Peter Mukhito and his deputy Norman Chisale.

Others mentioned in court are Inspector General of Police Richard Luhanga and his deputies, Noel Kayira and Everista Chisale.

Magalasi is said to have offended the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act.