Malawi: Not Guilty - Sulaimana Pleads Innocence to All 21 Charges Over Weapons Cache

2 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A suspected criminal accused of hoarding a chilling arsenal of illegal weapons, military uniforms and forged government stamps has pleaded not guilty to all 21 charges against him -- in a case that comes with a striking historical backstory.

Sudi Adak Sulaimana appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate (South) Paul Chiotcha, where the State outlined the extraordinary cache of items he is alleged to have been keeping at Danga Lodge in Machinjiri, Blantyre.

South West Police Region prosecution officer Charles Panyani told the court the haul included 46 Malawi Defence Force uniforms, four police uniforms, two pistols and teargas hand grenades -- a stockpile that raised serious questions over what Sulaimana intended to do with the items.

Panyani further revealed that Sulaimana, who was arrested on July 16, 2026, was also found in possession of forged official stamps purportedly belonging to a string of major institutions, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Lands, Ministry of Justice, Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, the High Court of Malawi, various magistrates courts, and National Bank of Malawi, among others.

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Sulaimana, who is representing himself in court, pleaded not guilty to each of the 21 counts he faces.

The latest case is far from Sulaimana's first brush with the law. He was previously arrested during the one-party state era under President Hastings Kamuzu Banda, facing charges of plotting to overthrow the government of the day.

He was arrested again on similar charges during the tenure of former President Bakili Muluzi.

Sulaimana was later awarded a lump sum in compensation by government over what was found to be his wrongful imprisonment during those earlier cases.

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