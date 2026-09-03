Namibia: MPs Move Motion to Remove National Assembly Speaker

A motion seeking the removal of National Assembly speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila was move in the National Assembly on Wednesday, with the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) accusing Kuugongelwa-Amadhila of failing to uphold the rules of the assembly fairly and impartially.

The motion was moved by IPC member Michael Mulunga in terms of article 51(3) of the Constitution.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, IPC official opposition leader Imms Nashinge said the motion concerns the speaker's conduct in applying the rules of the National Assembly and not her character.

"This year the house twice failed to function," Nashinge said.

The IPC cited two incidents this year in which parliamentary proceedings were disrupted.

It said proceedings collapsed on 17 June following disagreements about rulings from the speaker, with members of four political parties objecting to being ruled out of order before they could state points of order they wanted to raise.

The party also referred to an incident on 10 July, when opposition MPs withdrew from the house over the conduct of a vote, resulting in a lack of a quorum.