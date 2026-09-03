South Africa: Gayton Mckenzie Comes Off As Gangster's Proxy for Sharing Untested Claims About JP Smith

2 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley

In a video shared on social media, Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie says that a 28s gangster phoned him and claimed the City of Cape Town's JP Smith once worked for an organised crime accused. The claim had yet to be probed. This means a Cabinet minister publicised the unchecked accusations of a gangster whose access to him is itself questionable.

We are in real trouble when a public servant - a Cabinet minister, no less - legitimises the unchecked words of a gangster.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, who heads the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and who has been open about his past involvement in gangsterism, recently did just this.

That's if we take him at his word.

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McKenzie claimed, in a video shared on social media, that a member of the 28s gang phoned him and said that City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, of the Democratic Alliance (DA), had worked at alleged organised crime boss Mark Lifman's security company.

We won't hear Lifman's side of this saga because he was killed in a shooting in the Western Cape town of George in late 2024, while on trial for a murder conspiracy.

As for Smith, he brushed off McKenzie's claims as another smear attempt by a rival politician to link him to organised crime.

What follows here is not to defend or demonise a politician or their political party.

This is to highlight an action - what appears to be slapdash politicking involving a Cabinet minister sharing uncorroborated claims which...

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