Namibia to Pause for National Prayer Day

Vice president Lucia Witbooi has urged Namibians, including alcohol outlets and gambling houses, to take a break and join a National Prayer Day on 12 September.

The prayer day, which will take place across all 14 regions, will focus on behavioural change to address gruesome killings, gender-based violence (GBV) and road accidents in Namibia.

"A national day of prayer is a vital time to pause, unite and lift our nation in prayer for divine healing and prayer. On this day, we encourage every citizen, all alcohol outlets and gambling houses to take a break and join the rest of the country in prayer.

"It is written, 'if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land'," Witbooi says in her statement.

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The day was approved by the Cabinet and will be observed under the theme 'Seeking Divine Intervention Towards Behavioural Transformation to Save Lives'.

"12 September has been set aside by the Cabinet of the Republic of Namibia as a day for us as a nation to humble our hearts, to pray and seek divine intervention for behavioural change," Witbooi says.

She says she is concerned about the high crime rate in the country, particularly murder, which needs divine intervention.

"We are concerned about the increasing number of gruesome killings, the increasing cases of GBV and road accidents across our country. Therefore, this calls for behavioural transformation in order to minimise and eliminate these social ills.

"It is our belief that our efforts with divine intervention can heal our nation. Namibia is a nation which has always witnessed and believed in the power of prayer," she says.

In Windhoek, the day will be observed at Independence Arena in Katutura.

Witbooi says her office has engaged traditional authorities and local authority leaders to coordinate prayer sessions for the nation across all 14 regions.

"All bishops and pastors are encouraged to facilitate the prayer sessions to ensure that no one is left behind. It is of great hope and faith that I officially launched this national day of prayer," she says.

Cabinet secretary and spokesperson Emilia Mkusa yesterday told The Namibian that observing and attending the day is voluntary for all Namibians.

"12 September has been declared a prayer day and not necessarily a public holiday. This prayer day is only expected to be observed for the 2026 calendar year. Therefore, it is a once-off or when the need arises," she said.

Mkusa also urged Namibians who are able to join on the day to make time to participate in the observance.

"This day is voluntary for all Namibians to observe or attend. In terms of arrangements, we are working with all 14 regional governors in preparation. More details will be provided as we get closer to the day," she said.

NOT IN SUPPORT

Some shebeens say they do not support National Prayer Day, particularly because they have been asked "to take a break".

Speaking to The Namibian this week, Namibia Informal Traders and Shebeen Workers Union secretary general Matheus Stefanus said the government should consider that not all Namibians are believers.

He said the prayer day does not warrant closing alcohol outlets.

"The National Prayer Day is not the solution to close the shebeens according to the Constitution that we adopted. They first need to consider that there are non-believers. What about those that want to visit the shebeens? They must consider this implementation.

"Alcohol is not the problem, and we already know not all the shebeen [attendees] are sinners. The same government must also indicate if there will be no pay for all the workers who are supposed to be working that day. It must not be for everyone because other people are not Christians," he said.

CHURCHES RESPOND

Alliance of Christian Churches in Namibia (ACCN) executive director Dolly Nengushe has commended Witbooi for her clarion call for the nation to come together in prayer.

She says the church regards the initiative as both timely and significant, particularly at a pivotal moment as Namibia confronts challenges including violence, corruption, suicide, killings and road accidents.

"We believe that prayer must remain a foundational response of our nation. Beyond seeking divine intervention in these challenges, we discern a deeper prophetic moment: Namibia is being positioned for a mighty breakthrough.

"We believe that when a nation is ready, God moves. Prayer has the power to open doors, shift atmospheres, awaken hope and position people to steward the wealth, resources and opportunities that God has placed within their nation," Nengushe told The Namibian yesterday.

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Nengushe said the call to prayer is a response to crisis and an invitation to consecrate the nation afresh to God and to seek His wisdom, righteousness and direction for Namibia's future.

"As an organisation representing churches across Namibia, the ACCN stands ready to partner with our national leadership in mobilising our affiliated churches in all 14 regions to participate meaningfully in this national prayer initiative.

"We believe that the church has a vital role to play in standing with the government and the nation in prayer, unity and responsible nation-building," she said.

She said the nation's leaders must be thanked for being willing to listen, discern and recognise the importance of seeking God for the nation.

"May this be the beginning of a renewed spiritual awakening across Namibia," she said.

In 2020, former president Hage Geingob declared a day of national prayer to fight Covid-19, which later received mixed reactions from leaders in Namibia since some argued that the country is a secular state. Similarly, in 2014, then president Hifikepunye Pohamba declared a national day of prayer against GBV.