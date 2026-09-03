Namibia: Respected Maltahöhe Farmer Johnny Hanekom Dies in Aircraft Crash

The farming and business communities in the Hardap and ||Kharas regions have expressed great shock and sadness at the death of Jan-Hendrik 'Johnny' Hanekom (69) this weekend.

Hanekom, a farmer in the Maltahöhe district, was also the owner of Johnny's Auto at Keetmanshoop.

He died on Sunday morning after an aircraft he flew in crashed on his farm Sandrucken.

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Chief inspector Elifas Kuwinga says the police have opened an inquest docket as Hanekom was flying with the aircraft to patrol the area around the farm camps.

Kuwinga says the first flight was undertaken successfully and Hanekom landed safely.

It is reported that he then flew for a second time.

"Witnesses only saw that the flaps of the aircraft was folding due to wind pressure, and saw the glider facing the ground. They immediately ran to the scene and found the deceased lying motionless on the ground," Kuwinga says.

He says the witnesses informed the neighbouring farm, of which the residents called the police.

"Police investigation into the inquest continues," the chief inspector says.

Hanekom is described as a respected farmer whose passion for agriculture and livestock left a lasting mark on the farming community.

The Helmeringhausen Farmers' Association describes Hanekom as a man who was passionate about farming and livestock and that he made a great contribution to the industry.

The farmers' association describes his death as "a big tree that has fallen and a great loss" in their message of condolence to his family and associates.

"We extend our condolences to the Hanekom family, Dean, and all those who knew and loved him. He was a familiar face in the farming fraternity and played a commendable role in the agriculture sector," the association says.

The Namibia farming community has described Hanekom as an excellent and respected farmer whose hard work, knowledge and dedication made a significant contribution to the agricultural sector.

"His passing leaves a great void and he will be sincerely missed by many people," the community says.

It extends condolences and prayers to Hanekom's family, relatives, friends and everyone who knew and loved him.

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The business community at Keetmanshoop says Hanekom was a respected businessman who, through hard work, knowledge and commitment, made his mark.

A statement issued by the Chamber of Business at Keetmanshoop says he will be missed deeply for his willingness to share knowledge and mentor aspiring business persons.

"We will always remember Johnny as Johnny's Auto. Besides him being a Meatmaster farmer, the business he had at Keetmanshoop was Johnny's Auto. Our condolences to his family and friends," the statement reads.