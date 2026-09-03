Liberia: President Boakai Names New Justice Minister and Solicitor General in Major Cabinet Reshuffle

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., announced a series of new appointments on Wednesday, replacing top legal officials at the Ministry of Justice and restructuring positions across several government agencies.

Under the new appointments, Cllr. Betty M. Lamin-Blamo has been named Minister of Justice, taking over from outgoing Minister Oswald N. Tweh. Meanwhile, Cllr. Abrahim Boimah Sillah, Sr. will assume the role of Solicitor General, replacing Augustine Fayiah.

According to the Executive Mansion, both Tweh and Fayiah are slated for reassignment elsewhere in government.

The executive shake-up also extends to several other ministries and state agencies:

Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection: Ms. Angel M. Morris joins as Deputy Minister for Public Affairs, alongside Mr. Harrison K. Sorsor as Assistant Minister for Research, Policy and Planning.

Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC): Mr. Alex Chersia Grant has been appointed Commissioner.

Ministry of Local Government: Mr. Christopher Ben Bailey takes over as Superintendent for Grand Gedeh County.

National Transit Authority (NTA): Mr. Benedict Yeke Harleysion, Sr., has been reappointed as Chairman of the Board.

In a statement issued by the Executive Mansion, the administration framed the changes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional performance and improve public service delivery.