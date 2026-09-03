Nigeria: 2027 - ADC Moves to Reconcile Aggrieved Members After Primaries, Inaugurates Committee

ADC said the committee would engage aspirants, candidates, leaders, and stakeholders in constructive dialogue to identify grievances, address legitimate concerns, and fully rebuild trust.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has inaugurated a national reconciliation and peace committee to strengthen unity, rebuild trust and resolve grievances ahead of the 2027 general election.

National Chairman of ADC, David Mark, who performed the inauguration on Wednesday in Abuja, named former senator Tunde Ogbeha as chairman; former Edo State governor, Oserheimen Osunbor (South-south), deputy chairman; Ahmad Ajuji (North-east) and Musa Elayo (North-central), members, among others.

Mr Mark described the reconciliation as essential, saying it was meant to ensure every ADC member felt valued and included.

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He said the ADC was founded on democracy, inclusion, justice, consultation and its handshake philosophy, which encouraged members to build bridges across political differences.

"Our recently concluded primaries produced winners, but they also produced disappointments and grievances. These are realities we must acknowledge and address clearly today," he said.

He said an election might determine the party's flag bearers, but should never determine who belonged to the party or remained valuable members.

"Those who did not emerge victorious remain valuable members of the ADC. Their experience, networks, structures and commitment remain important assets," Mr Mark added.

He urged successful aspirants to recognise that victory came with responsibility, stressing that it was not a licence to exclude, humiliate or marginalise other members.

The national chairman said the party's major challenge was building a united political platform capable of winning Nigerians' confidence, rather than fighting members who contested against others.

The committee's terms of reference, according to Mr Mark, included engaging aspirants, candidates, leaders and stakeholders in constructive dialogue to identify grievances, address legitimate concerns, and fully rebuild trust.

"I expect the committee to discharge this responsibility with fairness, neutrality, maturity, sincerity and confidentiality. Everyone must support this reconciliation process wholeheartedly," he said.

He appealed to all leaders, state chairmen, zonal coordinators, candidates, aspirants and elected representatives to become ambassadors of reconciliation and reject internal sabotage and revenge.

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He said the 2027 general elections would require a disciplined, coordinated and united ADC, adding that the party could not approach the polls divided.

"The ADC is bigger than any individual, aspirant, candidate or office. Our Handshake Philosophy requires us to reach across differences and build bridges," he said.

He called on aggrieved members to give reconciliation a chance, candidates to extend fellowship, unsuccessful aspirants to remain committed, and leaders to lead by example.

Mr Mark charged committee members to build bridges, heal wounds, restore confidence and unite members, urging them to work together for the country and its people.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ogbeha, a retired brigadier General and former military governor of Akwa Ibom State, said he recognised the enormous responsibility before the committee and would do everything humanly possible to achieve the objectives.

"Our members must sacrifice and put Nigeria first, then the party and personal interests, because the 2027 election offers another opportunity for collective success.

Mr Ogbeha assured the party leadership that they would uphold the oath with honesty, transparency, diligence and fear of God while pursuing justice, reconciliation, peace and unity

(NAN)