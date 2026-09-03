Nigeria: Plateau Attacks - Mutfwang Summons Security Council, Police Confirm Arrests

-- Investigations ongoing, CP says

JOS -- Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Wednesday summoned the State Security Council to review the security situation in the state, as the police confirmed the arrest of suspects in connection with some of the recent deadly attacks.

The meeting, held at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, came against the backdrop of recent attacks in communities across the state, including the deadly incident in Mangu Local Government Area.

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Those at the meeting included the Deputy Governor, heads of security and law enforcement agencies in the state, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, and other top government officials.

Deliberations focused on emerging security threats, recent attacks, intelligence gathering and sharing, preventive operations, inter-agency collaboration and strategies to protect lives, property and economic activities across the state.

Speaking after the meeting, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Ayodeji Faniyan, disclosed that arrests had been made in connection with some of the major attacks recorded in the state over the past month.

He said investigations were ongoing to identify and apprehend other suspects linked to the attacks.

Faniyan said the meeting was convened by the governor as part of efforts to continuously assess the security situation and ensure that Plateau remained peaceful and safe for residents, investors and visitors.

He said Mutfwang, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, was concerned about recent security breaches and had directed security agencies to strengthen proactive measures to prevent a recurrence.

Faniyan said: "Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang is the Chief Security Officer of the state, and once in a while, we review the security situation.

"We assess the security situation in order to take steps to improve on what we already have.

"The Mangu case was very unfortunate. We prepared and deployed, but somehow, such incidents still occurred. That is part of why His Excellency called this meeting so that such must not happen again."

According to him, security agencies were collaborating at both state and national levels, while technological tools were being deployed to analyse intelligence and track those behind the attacks.

"We have some arrests; investigation is ongoing. We are not investigating in isolation. We are collaborating with all the other agencies up to the national level.

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"We are still going after some suspects, and we are doing a lot of technological analysis," he said.

The commissioner assured residents that security agencies had received marching orders from the governor to intensify efforts to protect lives and property and prevent criminal activities across the state.

He appealed to residents to provide security agencies with credible and timely information on suspicious persons, movements and activities, stressing that effective security depended largely on cooperation between security operatives and members of the public.

Faniyan said security agencies were determined to sustain Plateau's status as the "Home of Peace and Tourism" and would not allow criminal elements to undermine the state's reputation.

He added that heightened vigilance had become necessary as the ember months approached and political activities intensified ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the objective of the Security Council meeting was to strengthen intelligence-led and preventive security measures capable of identifying and neutralising threats before they materialised.

He said the Mutfwang administration remained committed to consolidating peace and security as a foundation for investment, tourism, agriculture, commerce and other economic activities across Plateau State.