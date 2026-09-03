Sudan: Southern Port Receives 45 Vessels in August and Handles More Than 24,000 Containers

The container terminal at the Southern Port recorded notable operational activity during August 2026, receiving 45 vessels, including 23 container ships and 22 general cargo vessels.

The terminal's operational report showed that total container handling during the month reached 24,898 containers, equivalent to approximately 76,833 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Total inbound containers reached 14,372, including 11,960 containers destined for Sudan and 2,412 transshipment containers. Containers destined for Sudan accounted for 84.12 percent of total inbound containers.

On the export side, total container traffic reached 10,526 containers, including 8,433 Sudan-bound export containers, accounting for 80.72 percent, while transshipment containers totaled 2,093, representing 19.28 percent.

The movement included full and empty containers as well as transshipment containers, reflecting the diversity of handling operations at the terminal during the month.

The activity forms part of the efforts of the Sudanese Sea Ports Corporation to maintain the smooth flow of foreign trade and enhance operational efficiency at the Southern Port.