Malawi: Speaker Suleman's New Committees Draw Fresh Warnings From Critics

There is a particular genre of political theatre that Malawi's Parliament performs rather well: the announcement of an inquiry. A crisis erupts -- blackouts, a suspicious K700 million transaction, holes in the fertiliser subsidy scheme -- and, on cue, a committee is convened to investigate it. The country nods along, half-hopeful, half-weary, aware from long experience that the announcement itself is usually the most consequential part of the process.

Speaker Sameer Suleman's latest offering follows the form precisely, with one modification: rather than deploying Parliament's existing Standing Committees, he has opted for joint committees, drawing MPs with relevant expertise across portfolios.

"Parliament should have committees that are not ceremonial, but effective," he insists -- a formulation that rather gives the game away, since nobody feels compelled to specify that something is not ceremonial unless the suspicion that it might be is already in the room.

The response from Malawi's small community of governance-watchers has been instructive, largely because it has split along a familiar fault line: those inclined to credit institutions with good faith, and those who have simply watched this particular film before.

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Augustine Magolowondo, a political scientist, falls somewhere in the middle, offering the kind of qualified endorsement that carries its own quiet warning. Joint committees, he suggests, could genuinely pool expertise usefully -- but he adds, almost as an aside, that everything depends on whether recommendations get implemented.

"I would hope that, from the effectiveness of oversight point of view, this is really something that one can wish succeeds." One notices the conditional mood doing a great deal of work in that sentence.

Willy Kambwandira, of the Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency, dispenses with the diplomacy entirely.

His assessment of Malawi's inquiry culture is unambiguous: "Parliamentary investigations have failed to trigger real consequences. Too many of them have become politicised public-relations exercises whose reports gather dust while taxpayers finance hearings that deliver neither accountability nor justice."

It is worth sitting with that sentence, because it describes not a hypothetical risk but a lived pattern -- one Kambwandira, evidently, has watched repeat itself often enough to stop expecting otherwise.

Others take a rosier view. Mavuto Bamusi of the Political Science Association of Malawi calls the initiative a "great awakening," which is either an accurate diagnosis of a genuine institutional shift or simply the kind of phrase that sounds better in a press statement than it will in six months' time.

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Benedicto Kondowe of the National Anti-Corruption Platform strikes a similar chord, framing the committees as a meaningful exercise of Parliament's constitutional oversight role, even while conceding that "Malawi needs more than investigations; it needs effective oversight that results in accountability, corrective action and lasting reforms" -- which is to say, he too is hedging, just more politely.

There is also a structural anxiety lurking beneath the political one: that these ad-hoc joint committees, however sensible in theory, risk quietly undermining the Standing Committees that actually hold Parliament's permanent institutional memory and constitutional mandate.

Novelty, in other words, may come at the cost of continuity -- an old problem in new committee-room clothing.

What nobody disputes, whichever side of the optimism divide they sit on, is the diagnosis: Malawi's Parliament has a long and well-documented habit of investigating vigorously and enforcing feebly. The reports exist. The recommendations exist. What has tended not to exist, with any reliability, is the follow-through -- the unglamorous, unphotogenic work of actually making someone answer for what the committees find.

Suleman's committees may yet break that pattern. But given the weight of precedent stacked against them, the burden of proof sits rather more heavily on Parliament than on its critics.