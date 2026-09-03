Nigeria: Govt's Reforms Boosting Nigeria's Economy, Investor Confidence - Dangote

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote, has commended the Federal Government for implementing economic reforms that he said are repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth, strengthening investor confidence and accelerating economic recovery.

Dangote said the ongoing fiscal, monetary and regulatory reforms have contributed to improved macroeconomic stability, increased productivity across key sectors, enhanced Nigeria's attractiveness as an investment destination and created a more resilient business environment.

"The economic reforms being implemented by the Federal Government are beginning to yield tangible results. We are witnessing improved economic activity, stronger investor confidence, increased industrial productivity, and a more resilient business environment," Dangote stated in a statement from the group yesterday.

He said the reforms have created a more enabling operating environment for businesses, particularly large-scale manufacturing and industrial enterprises critical to economic diversification, job creation, foreign exchange generation and national competitiveness.

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"We commend the Federal Government for its courage and determination in implementing reforms that are essential for economic transformation. While every reform process comes with initial challenges, the benefits are increasingly evident in stronger economic indicators, improved business confidence, and renewed investor interest in Nigeria," he said.

Dangote also said the government's policy environment has supported the continued growth and efficient operation of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals complex, which he described as Africa's largest integrated refining and petrochemical facility.

He noted that policies aimed at strengthening local refining capacity, reducing import dependence, improving energy security and promoting value addition have contributed to the refinery's progress and Nigeria's broader economic development objectives.

"The progress being recorded at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals complex is closely linked to a policy environment that encourages investment, supports domestic industrialisation, and promotes self-sufficiency," he said.

According to him, the refinery's increasing production capacity and expanding export footprint are contributing to Nigeria's economic recovery through foreign exchange earnings, job creation, stronger local supply chains and the positioning of the country as an energy and manufacturing hub.

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Dangote added that the group would continue to invest in strategic sectors, drive innovation, promote industrial development and create sustainable employment opportunities.

"Our vision has always been to support Nigeria's economic development through transformative investments. Today, we are witnessing how the combination of private-sector commitment and decisive government policies can unlock unprecedented opportunities for national growth," he said.

Dangote expressed confidence that sustained reforms, policy consistency and stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors would further stimulate economic growth, attract foreign direct investment and strengthen Nigeria's position as one of Africa's most attractive investment destinations.

"Nigeria is on the path to becoming one of the world's leading industrial and economic powers. With continued policy consistency, robust private-sector participation, and investment-led growth, the future of our economy is exceptionally bright," he added.