Nigeria: Lagos Moves to Enhance Athletes' Welfare After Parent's Viral Outburst

The Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) has outlined plans to enhance athlete welfare following a social media outburst by the mother of a state athlete.

Kafayat Oshodi, mother of squash player Tanimola Oshodi, recently expressed frustration online after her daughter was prevented from participating in a key tournament.

In a viral video, the Surulere resident accused local government officials of locking up her shop, which trapped her daughter's squash racket inside. She stated that officials ignored their appeals despite being shown the athlete's credentials.

"My daughter was disappointed, and that was why she could not attend the tournament, despite showing them her medals and proof of identity as an athlete," Oshodi said in the video.

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In response, LSSC Director General Lekan Fatodu met with Oshodi and her daughter to resolve the situation and address their concerns.

Fatodu outlined medium- and long-term action plans, including a robust policy framework designed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

He stressed the need to expand communication channels between the Commission, young athletes, and their parents to ensure swift support during emergencies.

He also highlighted plans to increase awareness across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) regarding the protection of local sports talent.

Following the meeting, Oshodi commended the Commission's quick intervention, describing the LSSC as a reliable supporter of her daughter's sporting ambitions and those of other young athletes in the state.