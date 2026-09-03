Zimbabwe: Musona Snubs Coach's Handshake After Substitution in Scotland FC's Draw With Platinum

SCOTLAND FC captain Knowledge Musona appeared frustrated after being substituted during his side's goalless draw against FC Platinum at Rufaro Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Musona was withdrawn in the 53rd minute but, instead of taking his place on the bench, the forward immediately headed for the dressing room.

The former Warriors captain also did not exchange a handshake with Scotland coach Norman Mapeza as he walked off the pitch, raising questions over his reaction to the decision.

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Musona later returned from the dressing room wearing the club's tracksuit before greeting members of the FC Platinum technical team.

He then made his way back to the Scotland technical area, deliberately walking behind the bench and appearing to avoid an interaction with Mapeza.

Asked why Musona had snubbed him, Mapeza said he was unaware of what had prompted the player's reaction.

"I don't know what he was thinking.

"I cannot comment on that, I really don't know what he was thinking," said Mapeza.

Despite the stalemate, Scotland extended their lead at the top of the league table to four points.

They now sit on 58 points, four ahead of second-placed Hardrock FC, who are yet to play.

The result keeps Scotland firmly in the race for the league title, although Wednesday's draw means they missed an opportunity to extend their advantage further.