Zimbabwe: Police Appeal for Help Identifying Seven Murder Victims in Harare Mortuaries

Police have appealed for help to identify seven unidentified murder victims, including a boy aged between 12 and 13, whose bodies are being held at three mortuaries in Harare and Chitungwiza.

The victims, whose identities remain unknown, were found dead in separate incidents between June 2025 and May 2026, with police describing the cases as murder investigations.

The youngest victim is a male juvenile aged approximately 12 to 13, who was found dead in a pumpkin field behind Zororo Bar, near the Mukuvisi River, on 11 October 2025. His body is being held at Sally Mugabe Hospital Mortuary.

Police said a female adult aged approximately 24 to 27 was found dead at Pioneer Cemetery in Mbare, Harare, on 23 September 2025.

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She was found barefoot and wearing a maroon top and skirt. Her body is at Sally Mugabe Hospital Mortuary.

A male adult aged between 25 and 35 was found dead along Baines Avenue, Harare, on 29 April 2026.

He was wearing a brown, striped cream jersey and a blue T-shirt. His body is being held at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Mortuary.

Another male adult, approximately 30 years old, was found dead in Damafalls Phase 1, Ruwa, in April 2026. He was wearing black boxer shorts and his body is at Parirenyatwa.

A male adult aged approximately 25 was found dead beside a durawall in a grassy area at the corner of Conald and Bell Streets, Graniteside Industrial Area, Harare, on 5 July 2025.

He was wearing a khaki jacket, black trousers and white sneakers. His body is being held at Sally Mugabe Hospital Mortuary.

Another male adult, approximately 30 years old, was found dead along a dust road in Muguta, Epworth, Harare, on 14 June 2025.

He was wearing a black Puma tracksuit, cream T-shirt, white shorts and black socks. His body is at Chitungwiza Hospital Mortuary.

The seventh victim is a male adult who was found dead at a makeshift shack in a bushy area at Eddie Pfugari Properties in Brookdale, Bindura, on 26 May 2026.

His body is being held at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Mortuary.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating cases involving unidentified murder victims and is appealing to members of the public for information which may assist in establishing their identities," police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

Police urged people with relatives reported missing to check whether their descriptions match those of the unidentified victims.

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"Members of the public who have relatives reported missing and who may fit the descriptions above" should visit the relevant hospitals or contact police for assistance with identification, Nyathi said.

The public can contact the National Complaints Desk on 0242 703 631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.

The bodies are currently being held at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Sally Mugabe Hospital and Chitungwiza Hospital mortuaries.