Malawi: Passport Crippled, Prisons Struggling - Mukhito Steps in During North Tour, Hails 'Unwavering Dedication' of Security Agencies

Minister of Homeland Security Peter Mukhito has commended security personnel across the Northern Region for their unwavering dedication under demanding working conditions, while acknowledging severe systemic bottlenecks--including halted passport issuance and overcrowding in prisons--that continue to cripple public service delivery.

Speaking during an extensive inspection tour across northern districts including Karonga, Nkhata Bay, and Mzuzu, Mukhito lauded officers from the Malawi Police Service, Malawi Prison Service, and the Department of Immigration for maintaining law, order, and national security despite severe resource constraints.

However, the tour brought key operational crises sharp into focus.

At immigration offices, the Minister confronted widespread public frustration over delayed passport issuance and stalled digital enrollment systems.

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Mukhito assured citizens that government intervention is underway to restore seamless passport printing, eliminate artificial backlogs, and root out corrupt elements exploiting desperate applicants.

Visiting regional prison facilities, Mukhito addressed pressing concerns regarding congested cells, outdated infrastructure, and logistical shortages.

He reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to expediting stalled construction projects, improving inmate welfare, and enhancing operational support for prison wardens.

While urging security personnel to maintain integrity and resist corrupt practices, Mukhito pledged that the government would prioritize urgent budgetary support to address the infrastructural and operational hurdles holding back the region's security sector.