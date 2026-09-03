Tunisia: President Kais Saied Holds Phone Call With President of Libya's Presidential Council

Tunis, Sept. 3 — President Kais Saied had a phone call on Wednesday evening with Mohamed al-Menfi, President of Libya's Presidential Council.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the call focused on the fraternal ties between the two peoples and the need to address various challenges, based on a firm and deep belief in brotherhood and integration, amid rapidly evolving and unprecedented circumstances that require overcoming all obstacles.

The President of the Republic stressed, in particular, the need to step up consultations in order to remove all obstacles and facilitate the movement of people and goods in both directions through the various border crossings.

He said that "the bonds between brothers transcend all other considerations, with each brother being as concerned about the security of the other as he is about his own, and standing by his brother in times of need, even putting his brother before himself."

He noted that there are countless examples of such ties between the two brotherly peoples.

The Head of State also reiterated Tunisia's steadfast position in support of Libya's unity, stressing that the solution can only be a Libyan-Libyan one.

He said that Libyans have the capacity to find solutions that they accept and that ensure their security and stability while achieving their goals of prosperity, growth and development.