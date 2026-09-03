Ethiopia Deploys Youths to African Countries to Share Green Legacy Experience

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is deploying young people to African Countries to share the country's experience in implementing the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI).

Speaking at a ceremony held last night, Prosperity Party Youth Wing Vice President and Head of the Main Office Abang Kumudan said the activities will be conducted under the theme "Plant Africa Fraternity Initiative."

According to Abang, the initiative is being implemented for the second time, with 24 Ethiopian youths set to travel to Zimbabwe, Ghana and Nigeria.

Eight youths will be deployed to each country to share Ethiopia's experience and knowledge in environmental conservation, afforestation and tree planting.

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Abang further emphasized that the initiative will subsequently be expanded to other African countries.

Beyond sharing Ethiopia's experience, the program will also contribute to strengthening Ethiopia's diplomatic relations with the respective countries, she added.

Abang noted that the initiative had previously been extended beyond Africa, with a similar tree-planting activity conducted in Pakistan last year.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia planted 805.3 million tree seedlings on August 3, 2026 alone, surpassing the daily target of 800 million seedlings set under the ongoing Green Legacy campaign.

Over the past seven years, Ethiopia has planted more than 48 billion seedlings nationwide, marking a major milestone in the country's environmental restoration efforts.

Launched in 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the GLI has become a flagship environmental program focused on restoring degraded landscapes, expanding forest coverage and strengthening Ethiopia's efforts to address climate change.