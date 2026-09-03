Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Oversees Ethiopia-IFC Deal to Establish Mortgage Refinance Company

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday oversaw the signing of a Framework for Cooperation between the National Bank of Ethiopia and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to establish a dedicated Mortgage Refinance Company.

Capitalized at 100 billion birr, the wholesale institution will receive a minimum contribution of 200 million USD from the IFC. The initiative is designed to address long-standing liquidity mismatches in Ethiopia's banking sector while expanding access to mortgage financing nationwide.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister said the partnership marks a major milestone in tackling housing finance bottlenecks and promoting financial inclusion across the country.

"This partnership is a critical step toward realizing our goal of delivering 1.5 million affordable, dignified homes for Ethiopian families while expanding private-sector participation in our financial system," PM Abiy said.

He added that Ethiopia "continues to build a modern, resilient, and inclusive economy."