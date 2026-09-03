Nigeria: Lagos Unveils Three-Year HIV Prevention, Treatment Strategic Plan

Lagos State has unveiled its 2025-2027 HIV Strategic Plan through which it is seeking to strengthen prevention, testing, treatment and care while addressing gaps in its HIV response ahead of 2027.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), Dr Folakemi Animashaun, who unveiled the plan during its dissemination, said the document would guide the coordination of HIV programmes, resources and partnerships across the state and help stakeholders work towards measurable outcomes.

"The Plan provides a clear framework for coordinating HIV programmes, resources and partnerships towards achieving measurable results by 2027," she said.

Animashaun said Lagos had recorded progress in HIV prevention, testing, treatment and community-based interventions but noted that significant gaps remained.

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She identified reaching underserved populations, expanding prevention and testing, linking people living with HIV to treatment, retaining them in care and achieving viral suppression as areas requiring continued attention.

Further, she explained that the dissemination meeting was an opportunity for stakeholders to examine the state's progress and determine where additional efforts were needed.

"The dissemination is an opportunity for stakeholders to review progress, identify gaps and refocus collective efforts on achieving the Plan's targets before 2027," Animashaun said.

She assured that LSACA would continue to coordinate the state's HIV response, mobilise resources and monitor implementation, while promoting evidence-based decision-making.

Animashaun also highlighted the importance of collaboration among government agencies, development partners, civil society organisations, communities and healthcare providers.

"Sustained collaboration, adequate resources and effective coordination are critical to achieving a stronger and more sustainable HIV response in Lagos State," she said.

In a commendation, she acknowledged the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), government ministries, development partners, civil society organisations, communities and healthcare workers for their continued support for the state's HIV response.

The 2025-2027 strategic plan is expected to guide HIV interventions across Lagos State, with emphasis on improving access to prevention, testing, treatment and long-term care for people living with HIV.