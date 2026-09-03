Southern Africa: Sudan's UN Envoy in Geneva Receives UNHCR Regional Director for East and Southern Africa

3 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Hassan Hamid Hassan, received on Wednesday at his office Mamadou Dian Balde, Regional Director of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for East and Southern Africa.

The two sides reviewed the situation of Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries and across the region, as well as ongoing efforts to meet their needs, including supporting and facilitating their voluntary return. The rate of voluntary returns has increased steadily in recent months following the restoration of security and stability in most states.

Ambassador Hassan provided a comprehensive briefing on the intensive efforts being undertaken by the government, through the National High Committee for Voluntary Return and Reintegration, chaired by the Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare, to prepare for the reception of voluntary returnees.

The Permanent Representative also reviewed the government's ongoing efforts to rehabilitate strategic service facilities destroyed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in order to provide essential services to returnees.

For his part, the UNHCR Regional Director expressed his appreciation for the existing cooperation and coordination between the Government of Sudan and UNHCR's country office in Sudan, affirming the agency's continued efforts to address the situation of refugees despite the resource constraints facing international organizations.

Read the original article on SNA.

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