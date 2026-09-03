Liberia: How U.S.$19.2m RIA Cocaine Case Could Collapse Before Trial

The US$19.2 million cocaine indictment that the government hailed as one of Liberia's biggest drug busts of 2026 may likely face a potential total collapse in Criminal Court "C", with multiple senior lawyers warning that the charging instrument is riddled with forensic, procedural and constitutional defects that will not survive a Motion to Quash.

A detailed review of the Grand Jury indictment returned on August 27, 2026, against 11 named and unnamed defendants in connection with the seizure at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) shows a case built more for press conference optics than for courtroom conviction.

At the center are two high-profile Liberians: Paul J. King, General Manager for Operations at Global Logistics Services (GLS), the country's leading cargo handler, and George Wah Harris, alias Leroy Harris, the owner of the popular Private Bar Entertainment Center in Paynesville City.

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They are jointly charged along with Michael U.S. Brown alias Rahim Bah / Polo Bah, Emmanuel Kpah, Philip Yeoh Jr., Mohammed O. Gbowrah (Security Director at RIA), Moses Jallah (LDEA Officer), Oscar J. Brown, Usman Ali (the UK consignee), and Private Bar Entertainment Center itself -- listed bizarrely as "TO BE IDENTIFIED" -- as a corporate defendant.

All face 7 counts under the Liberian Penal Code: Unlicensed Possession of Controlled Drugs [14.89], Unlicensed Importation [14.83], Unlicensed Sale, Trading, Transit and Transportation [14.85], Illicit Trafficking [14.93], Criminal Conspiracy [10.4], Criminal Facilitation [10.3], and Money Laundering.

The State's Story

According to the indictment, on June 5, 2026, King used his position at GLS to process six boxes weighing 200kg, falsely declared as "lappa and Maggi cubes" for export via Brussels Airlines to Heathrow Airport, London. The consignment was listed to one Usman Ali, 29 Bardesley Green, Birmingham, UK.

The cargo was intercepted on Sunday, June 7, after RIA security screeners Festus Musa and Ruth Gbapaywhea flagged a weight discrepancy and a "blurred and dark" scanner image. The boxes were opened in the presence of Emmanuel Zeon, an agent of the shipper.

The State values the seizure at US$19.2 million and calls it Liberia's largest cocaine interception this year.

But legal experts who reviewed the document say the prosecution may have indicted itself.

9 Fatal Flaws That Could Kill The Case

According to the experts, forensic foundation: "The Cocaine Is Not Cocaine Yet."

The indictment never states that the substance IS cocaine. It repeatedly uses speculative language: "white powdery-like substance suspected to be illicit drugs" and "believed to be Maggi cubes and lappas, which later turned out to be cocaine."

Under Chapter 14 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act of 2014, as amended, the State must prove by certified chemical analysis that the substance is a controlled drug, its exact net weight without packaging, and its purity.

"You cannot indict 200kg of cocaine based on a scanner image and an officer's eye," one senior criminal litigator told this paper. "Where is the LDEA laboratory certificate? Where is the chain-of-custody lab form? Without it, the US$19.2M valuation is not only speculative, it is prejudicial and must be struck out."

Fatal Variance in Quantity

The indictment contradicts itself on the most essential element - what was seized. Count 1 alleges "six boxes weighing 200kg." Count 11 alleges "one hundred and ninety-eight processed and compressed plates."

200kg divided by 198 plates equals 1.01kg per plate, an unusually large and inconsistent size for compressed cocaine bricks, which are typically 1kg. The prosecution fails to state whether 200kg is gross weight [including boxes] or net weight [drugs only]. No inventory weight sheet is annexed.

Under Liberian Criminal Procedure, an indictment must provide a definite description of contraband. This variance alone is grounds for dismissal.

An Illegal Corporate Defendant: "TO BE IDENTIFIED"

The State charged "Private Bar Entertainment Center TO BE IDENTIFIED" as a corporate defendant.

"You cannot indict a corporation as 'TO BE IDENTIFIED,'" a corporate law expert said. "A juridical person must have a registered business name, incorporation number, articles of incorporation, and a registered agent for service under the Associations Law. Private Bar is described as an entertainment center. If it is not incorporated, it cannot be criminally liable as an entity. That count will fail on a Motion to Quash."

Duplicity, Misjoinder and Alias Chaos

The caption lists 11 defendants with overlapping aliases and conflicting roles. Most damaging: it names Mohammed O. Gbowrah, the RIA Security Director, and Moses Jallah, an active LDEA officer, as co-conspirators in the drug ring.

Yet the narrative describes them as officers who were allegedly offered bribes and who reported the seizure.

"You cannot make a police officer who refused a bribe a co-conspirator in the same trafficking conspiracy without pleading specific overt acts. This is classic misjoinder designed to prejudice all defendants and create a 'no sacred cow' narrative. The court will be forced to sever them," the expert said.

No Men's Rea For Paul King: The Freight Forwarder Defense

The prosecution's own narrative exonerates King, lawyers argue. The indictment states King contacted Express Cargo Handling, followed standard GLS procedure, and when notified of a weight discrepancy by Brussels Airlines, told staff he would "have the air waybill amended."

Amending an air waybill after a weight check is standard IATA freight practice, not evidence of guilty knowledge.

"Possession under 14.89 requires dominion, control, and knowledge. There is no allegation King ever opened, touched, saw, or profited from the cocaine beyond a legitimate US$2,150 freight fee. Knowledge is being imputed from WhatsApp imagery forwarded by co-defendant Philip Yeoh. That is insufficient," a defense counsel noted.

Hearsay Stacked on Hearsay Against George Harris

The strongest allegation against bar owner George Harris is that he allegedly offered US$100,000 to LDEA Commander Clarence Clarke and Agent Moses Jallah via phone number 0880812971, and later delivered US$5,000 at his bar.

But the indictment also admits Harris in a written statement said he only called Clarke because he "heard something had happened at the area."

"That is not an admission of drug ownership. Even if proven, offering a bribe is Bribery and Obstruction of Justice, not Possession of 200kg of cocaine. The claim that he offered his warehouse in Sayon Town, Bushrod Island, but it 'was not conducive' actually negates the facilitation charge. The State has no cargo link to Harris," an expert argued.

No Predicate for Money Laundering

Count 7 charges Money Laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act of 2021. The Act requires proof of a financial transaction involving proceeds of crime with intent to conceal, disguise - placement, layering, integration.

The indictment cites only legitimate freight payments: US$820 via one Abraham Nyennah and US$1,400 via Seventeen Collateral Enterprise forex bureau.

"Paying a shipping fee is not laundering. No bank account, no shell company, no concealment is alleged. This count is a throw-in to inflate the charges," a financial crimes lawyer said.

Illegal Search and Broken Chain of Custody

The search on June 7 was conducted on a Sunday by private RIA security, not by LDEA with a search warrant. It was done in the presence of Emmanuel Zeon, an agent of the shipper, who is not a neutral party, not a magistrate, and not authorized under LDEA Regulations.

The indictment states Ruth Gbapaywhea raised the alarm because the scanner was "blurred" and then a physical search was done. There is no warrant, no LDEA authorization before opening, and no joint inventory signed by all parties as required by LDEA Regulation Section 5.3.

At least three persons -- Archie Nyafor, Arthur Abdulai, and Festus Musa -- handled the boxes before formal seizure.

Prior Bad Acts to Bolster Weak Present Evidence

Paragraphs 13-15 allege that on May 20, 2026, defendant Emmanuel Kpah delivered four similar boxes and US$1,400 "in similar pattern and manner."

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Under Liberian Evidence Law, prior bad acts cannot be used to prove present guilt unless there is a prior conviction. No lab report, seizure record, or conviction for the May shipment is provided. This is seen as an attempt to prejudice the court.

The decision to charge an LDEA officer and an airport security director alongside a logistics executive and a popular entertainment entrepreneur has raised eyebrows in security circles.

Analysts see it as a sign of internal warfare between LDEA, Liberia National Police, and RIA security over control of drug enforcement at the airport, and an attempt by the Ministry of Justice to show "no sacred cows" after international pressure from the UK National Crime Agency following the Heathrow interception.

But charging a businessman like Harris without forensic proof, critics say, creates a perception of overreach and selective targeting of successful Liberian entrepreneurs to justify a failed export.

What Prosecution Must Do to Survive

Legal observers say the State must immediately:

Produce a certified LDEA forensic certificate with net weight, purity, photographs of the 198 plates, and GC-MS analysis.

Serving the trial into two: Traffickers [Brown, Kpah, Usman Ali] vs. Facilitators/Bribery.

Drop or amend the corporate defendant and the Money Laundering count, or refile with specific financial transactions and concealment. Produce actual digital forensics -- Cellebrite extractions of WhatsApp messages under Section 21 of the Electronic Transactions Law of 2015, not summarized narratives, and Produce a lawful chain-of-custody log and search warrant justification.[King][Harris][Jallah][Gbowrah]

Until then, defense teams for King and Harris are expected to file a Motion to Quash the Indictment and a Motion for Severance and Separate Trial, arguing that a freight agent who tried to correct paperwork and a bar owner who made a panicked phone call cannot be jointly held for 200kg of cocaine they never possessed, saw, or controlled.

If the court agrees, Liberia's biggest drug case of 2026 may never reach a jury.