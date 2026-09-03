Kenya: President Ruto Orders Crackdown On Illegal Traders in Kenya

PCS
President William Ruto.
3 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — President William Ruto has ordered a crackdown on illegal traders in Kenya amid complaints from local traders over competition from foreigners engaging in local retail businesses.

Speaking while meeting small traders at State House yesterday, the Head of State tasked State Department for Industry Principal Secretary Juma Mukhwana and Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui with ensuring that illegal traders are dealt with according to the law.

President Ruto added that Parliament is already working on a Bill that will restrict foreigners from engaging in certain trades in the country.

"Kuna biashara ambayo mgeni hawezi kufanya hapa Kenya. Tayari tuko na mswada bunge. We have a bill in parliament ya mambo ya biashara. Katika hiyo bill tumependekeza ya kwamba kuna biashara ambayo mgeni hawezi kufanya hapa Kenya," President Ruto said.

".......waangalie kabisa kwa sababu hatujapitisha so that we seal all the loopholes. Isitokee ati mtu ametoka sijui China na wapi na wapi anakuja kuwa hawker. Kuja kufanya biashara ya kuuza sijui kwa duka kidogo hapo."

Over the years, local traders have raised concerns over the growing number of traders from countries such as Burundi, Somalia and Tanzania, among others, who they say are competing with Kenyans in businesses including food, mitumba and retail shops.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.