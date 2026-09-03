Kenya: President Ruto Orders Crackdown On Illegal Traders in Kenya

Nairobi — President William Ruto has ordered a crackdown on illegal traders in Kenya amid complaints from local traders over competition from foreigners engaging in local retail businesses.

Speaking while meeting small traders at State House yesterday, the Head of State tasked State Department for Industry Principal Secretary Juma Mukhwana and Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui with ensuring that illegal traders are dealt with according to the law.

President Ruto added that Parliament is already working on a Bill that will restrict foreigners from engaging in certain trades in the country.

"Kuna biashara ambayo mgeni hawezi kufanya hapa Kenya. Tayari tuko na mswada bunge. We have a bill in parliament ya mambo ya biashara. Katika hiyo bill tumependekeza ya kwamba kuna biashara ambayo mgeni hawezi kufanya hapa Kenya," President Ruto said.

".......waangalie kabisa kwa sababu hatujapitisha so that we seal all the loopholes. Isitokee ati mtu ametoka sijui China na wapi na wapi anakuja kuwa hawker. Kuja kufanya biashara ya kuuza sijui kwa duka kidogo hapo."

Over the years, local traders have raised concerns over the growing number of traders from countries such as Burundi, Somalia and Tanzania, among others, who they say are competing with Kenyans in businesses including food, mitumba and retail shops.