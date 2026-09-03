Tanzania: Government Maps Response to El Niño Threat

Dodoma — AS the country braces for the possibility of heavy El Niño rains, the government has put in place a nationwide contingency plan to help communities and institutions cope with potential floods, landslides and disease outbreaks.

The strategy focuses on reinforcing infrastructure in areas considered vulnerable to flooding, particularly roads, bridges, railways and drainage networks. It also seeks to ensure that critical services, including health, education, transport, electricity, water, sanitation and communications, remain operational during emergencies.

Among other measures, the government will strengthen national food reserves, deploy rescue equipment and humanitarian supplies ahead of time, prepare temporary shelters for people who may be displaced and step up public education on disaster preparedness and response.

This was by said Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities), Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, yesterday in Dodoma

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"These measures are aimed at ensuring the country is fully prepared to minimise loss of life, property and disruption of essential services," said Prof Kabudi.

He said the strategy is designed to ensure timely and coordinated action before, during and after the El Niño event.

The move follows the Tanzania Meteorological Authority's (TMA) August 18, 2026 seasonal forecast warning of a strong El Niño likely to bring heavy rainfall capable of causing floods, landslides and disease outbreaks affecting both humans and animals.

"We are likely to experience above-normal rains, and all sectors must take early action to reduce the potential impact," he said.

Prof Kabudi said the anticipated disasters could have far-reaching health, economic and social consequences, including destruction of homes, infrastructure and loss of property.

"The plan has been prepared to strengthen preparedness and enable the timely implementation of joint early actions to prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from the impacts of El Niño," he said.

He noted that the 730bn/- estimate represents total resources required across sectors, including contributions from government and non-government institutions involved in disaster management.

However, he clarified that the amount is not a new government allocation specifically set aside for El Niño.

"This should not be interpreted as new funding. Only 10bn/- has been allocated in the 2026/27 budget, while the rest will be financed through existing sectoral budgets," he said.

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The estimate is based on projections that the 2026/27 El Niño could be stronger than previous events, as well as lessons from past episodes in 2023/24, 2015/16 and 1997/98.

Prof Kabudi urged the public and institutions at all levels to act early, emphasising that preparedness is key to minimising damage.

"We must act before disasters occur, not after their impact is felt," he stressed.

He also called for safe utilisation of the expected rains for productive activities such as agriculture, livestock keeping, water harvesting and fishing.

Regional and local authorities have been directed to update and implement their preparedness plans, identify vulnerable areas, conduct risk assessments and relocate people living in high-risk zones.

Authorities have further been instructed to closely monitor weather updates and technical guidance issued by TMA and take timely action.

Members of the public have been urged to follow daily weather forecasts and report disasters promptly to relevant authorities.