Mozambique: $15 Million Wildlife Project Launched

Maputo — Mozambique's National Administration of Conservation Areas (ANAC) has announced the implementation of "Landscape-Scale Wildlife Conservation and Livelihood Transformation" project, budgeted at 15 million US dollars.

The initiative, simply known as TRANSFORM project, is aimed at strengthening sustainable biodiversity management and improve the living conditions of local communities.

According to Pejul Calenga, ANAC Director-General, speaking during the project's launch workshop, the main objective is to transform biodiversity management in priority landscapes, focusing on the Quirimbas, Marromeu, and Gorongosa conservation areas.

"The project also focuses on community inclusion by promoting sustainable livelihoods and leveraging the wildlife economy. We want these conservation areas to serve as vehicles for promoting livelihoods, focusing on the wildlife economy value chain, in which the community will play a major role", he said.

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Calenga also believes that TRANSFORM can help reduce human-wildlife conflict, particularly in critical zones within the Sofala and Niassa provinces by creating income-generating alternatives and improving land-use planning.

"If we can provide families with the opportunity to secure additional sources of income, we can reduce dependence on natural resources and, in doing so, decrease conflict," he explained.

For her part, Cleophas Torori, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) representative in Mozambique, said that TRANSFORM represents one of the Global Environment Facility's (GEF) largest investments in the country, with funding estimated at 15.4 million dollars.

According to Torori, the initiative is built upon four interconnected areas: biodiversity conservation, combating illegal wildlife trafficking, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and shifting attitudes toward biodiversity.

"We want to go beyond good results and achieve a profound, sustainable impact for the people of Mozambique. The project is slated to run for seven years and aims to improve the management of over three million hectares of priority landscapes, restore ecological corridors, and strengthen community resilience in the face of climate change affecting the country", she said. "Community participation is strengthened when people see tangible results and benefits from conservation," Torori said.