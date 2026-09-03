Ethiopia's Multinational Federalism, Limits of National Dialogue - Why Finfinnee and Dirree Cannot Be Bargaining Chips

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia's long-awaited National Dialogue Conference, which officially commenced in Addis Abeba on 15 July 2026, concluded on 22 August 2026, following four years of a process marked by significant challenges and fluctuations. The dialogue was structured around eight major thematic pillars, the third of which focused on the federal cities of Addis Abeba and Dire Dawa.

Discover moreLocal NewsDigital newspaper accessExecutive Branch More specifically, the agenda addressed issues concerning Addis Abeba, including the city's legal status; its relationship with the Oromia Regional State; its share of the federal budget; its status as the federal capital; jurisdictional matters involving the Addis Abeba police and courts; the city's boundaries and toponymy (the naming of places); its working language; and questions of historical heritage and inclusivity.

Addis Ababa travel The dialogue process also addressed issues concerning Dire Dawa, including its legal status, future administrative status, representation of its residents, and its relationship with the Oromia and Somali Regional States. It further considered Dire Dawa's representation in the federal government, including its representation in the House of Federation.

In this first part of the two-part series, we, the authors of this article, delve into the intricacies of Ethiopia's politico-legal landscape to explore and establish the fundamental reasons why Finfinnee (Addis Abeba) and Dirree Dawaa (Dirree) should not have been presented for political negotiations in the first place.

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In our view, these two cities, located in the Oromia Regional State, should never have been brought to the National Dialogue as open-ended political questions. These issues fundamentally concern constitutional implementation, institutional responsibility, and unresolved legal processes within Ethiopia's multinational federation. Reducing them to political bargaining chips risks obscuring a key fact: existing constitutional institutions already bear the legal mandate and responsibility to address them.

Beyond urban administration

There are moments in the life of a country when a political question becomes larger than the political institution attempting to answer it. Ethiopia has reached such a moment with Finfinnee--known officially as Addis Abeba--the federal capital and the seat of the African Union.

Political analysis reports The question now being placed before the Ethiopian National Dialogue is ostensibly administrative: What should be the constitutional and political status of Addis Abeba? Should it remain a federal city? Should it become a separate regional state? Should it enjoy another form of self-government? Or should it also serve as the seat of the Oromia regional government?

Discover moreNewsAddis Ababa travelGovernmentJournalism workshopDigital media advertisingNews subscription serviceMagazinesnewsEthiopian election analysisPolitical analysis reports But this framing conceals the deeper question. Who has the authority to negotiate the territorial and political rights of a people whose history, identity, and constitutional claims are directly implicated by the outcome?

Geographic Reference

A dialogue can facilitate consent; it cannot manufacture it."

That question cannot be answered by counting the number of people in a conference hall. Four thousand participants do not become a constituent assembly merely because of their number. Nor does a commission become sovereign because Parliament created it. A dialogue can facilitate consent; it cannot manufacture it.

This is why Finfinnee deserves scrutiny, not merely as a question of urban administration, but as a test of whether Ethiopia's federal compact means what its constitution says it means.

Addis Ababa travel ENDC Mandate: What powers to decide?

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) was established by Proclamation No. 1265/2021. The proclamation describes it as an independent and impartial organ of the federal government and makes it accountable to the House of Peoples' Representatives. Its stated objectives include identifying the roots of fundamental national disagreements, facilitating inclusive consultations, developing a political culture capable of resolving longstanding disputes, laying foundations for lasting peace, and supporting implementation of recommendations emerging from dialogue.

That is a significant mandate. But it is not an unlimited one. The proclamation does not transform the Commission into a constituent assembly. It does not confer upon it the power to rewrite the Constitution by itself. It certainly does not make four thousand conference participants the sovereign owners of Ethiopia's constitutional order.

Political analysis reports Indeed, the Constitution itself is explicit about where sovereignty resides: in the nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia. It further provides that sovereignty is expressed through representatives elected under the Constitution and through direct democratic participation. The Constitution is supreme, and decisions inconsistent with it have no legal effect. The distinction matters enormously.

The Commission may recommend. It may facilitate. It may help opposing communities negotiate. It may transmit proposals to the institutions constitutionally authorised to act. But a recommendation is not an amendment.

Geographic Reference Under Articles 104 and 105 of the Constitution, constitutional amendments have prescribed procedures involving the federal houses and, depending on the provision being amended, the councils of the member states. A conference recommendation cannot simply leap over those procedures and become constitutional law by proclamation.

This is the first question the Ethiopian public should ask: Where does the Commission's authority end?

Four Thousand Delegates: Numbers cannot manufacture consent

The Commission says that nearly 4,000 participants have been assembled, representing regional constituencies, woredas, political parties, religious institutions, federal institutions, civil society, women, youth and the diaspora. The participants were organised into eight thematic groups of roughly 500 people each.

That is a considerable undertaking. But representation is not merely arithmetic.

If a disputed territory is at the centre of a constitutional question, the decisive issue is not simply how many people are present. It is whether the people whose constitutional, territorial and historical interests are directly affected have meaningful representation, whether competing parties are genuinely free to participate, whether those participating have an independent mandate from the constituencies they purport to represent, and whether the process provides equal bargaining power.

The Commission's own founding law recognises the importance of impartiality. It requires commissioners to be non-partisan and says the process must be inclusive, transparent and credible and must employ impartial facilitation.

Those standards therefore invite legitimate scrutiny. Who selected the delegates? Who authorised them to bargain over territorial questions? What constituency elected them? Can they bind that constituency? What happens when a delegate's personal position conflicts with the constitutional rights claimed by the people he or she supposedly represents?

And most fundamentally: who is the giver and who is the taker? A territory cannot become an object of legitimate negotiation merely because political actors have placed it on an agenda.

Political analysis reports Dialogue cannot become monologue

A national dialogue intended to resolve Ethiopia's deepest conflicts must include the political forces and communities, including those contesting the state. The Commission itself says its purpose is to address fundamental disagreements and longstanding political problems.

A genuine national dialogue requires peace, trust, and equal participation--conditions Ethiopia does not currently possess. War is raging in Oromia and Amhara. Tigray has been effectively outside the federation's functional framework for years. Roughly three-quarters of the country is not under the PP regime's full governance. Under such circumstances, a "national dialogue" risks becoming a monologue, a forum where PP cadres talk to each other and call it consensus. When a commission is appointed by the ruling party, funded by the state, and operates within the political orbit of the government, it ceases to be an independent arbiter. It becomes an extension of the executive--another cabinet in different clothing.

The legitimacy of such a process inevitably depends on whether those who reject the government's political order are meaningfully represented. A conference in which the state speaks to citizens is not necessarily a dialogue between political adversaries. A dialogue worthy of the name requires parties with genuinely different conceptions of the state to be able to participate freely and without fear. That is especially important while armed conflicts and political crises continue in most parts of the Oromia, Amhara, and Tigray regions.

Geographic Reference A peace conference cannot create national reconciliation merely by changing the venue of political disagreement. If the excluded remain outside the room, the disagreement remains outside the room.

Finfinnee: Not created on terra nullius, nor floating above geography

The historical record does not support the proposition that modern Finfinnee (Addis Abeba) emerged on an uninhabited landscape.

Scholarship on the city's origins records that the area known as Finfinne was occupied by Tulama Oromo agrarian and pastoralist communities before the establishment of Addis Abeba in the late 19th century. For instance, Richard Pankhurst's historical work places the foundation of modern Addis Abeba in the last quarter of the 19th century under Menelik II.

That history should neither be romanticised nor erased.

The argument is not that every person living in today's Addis Abeba descended from an imperial settlement. Nor is it that contemporary residents should be treated as personally responsible for 19th-century conquest. Cities become diverse. Generations are born in them. New communities acquire legitimate homes, businesses, memories and attachments.

Historical justice does not require punishing today's residents for the actions of yesterday's rulers. But neither does the passage of time erase the history of dispossession. A city can become cosmopolitan without becoming historically ownerless.

Addis Ababa travel The late 19th-century expansion of the Ethiopian imperial state into Oromo-speaking territories involved military conquest, land appropriation, and the imposition of systems of tribute and tenancy. Scholarship on Ethiopian state formation documents the allocation of conquered lands and gult rights to churches, military leaders and others, with conquered populations frequently transformed into tribute-paying tenants and subjected to labour obligations.

This history matters because land was not merely an economic commodity. For the Oromo, as for many peoples, land was a livelihood, a sacred place for social organisation, memory, culture and a political space for community.

Dispossession therefore meant more than losing a field. It could mean losing a village, a grazing route, a sacred place, a language environment, a social institution and the material foundation from which culture reproduces itself. That is why the modern skyline of Finfinnee cannot be separated completely from the historical question of the soil beneath it.

There is a powerful Oromo metaphor in the assertion that beneath the city's buildings lie the remains of a dispossessed society. It should not be read literally as a forensic claim about human remains beneath every building. It is a moral description of historical memory: modernity did not arrive on vacant land.

Barara: Fictitious story, false equivalence to Finfinnee

One frequently repeated counterargument asks: What about Barara? Wasn't there a mediaeval Ethiopian royal city in or around the Finfinnee area long before Menelik? And if so, doesn't that prove that the area belonged historically to the northern Christian kingdom rather than to the Oromo?

Political analysis reports This argument sounds compelling only if several different historical questions are collapsed into one.

Barara was a mediaeval royal-city tradition on the map mundi, a false and misleading mediaeval-era map to understand today's physical geography. A major archaeological and historical study by Hartwig Breternitz and Richard Pankhurst concluded that, despite extensive investigation, Barara had not been definitively located and required further research.

Even if one accepts the strongest version of the argument that Barara was somewhere within or near the modern metropolitan area, however, it does not follow that a mediaeval royal settlement establishes uninterrupted political sovereignty over the same territory for all subsequent centuries. That is not how history works.

Ancient Rome does not establish modern Italy's sovereignty over every place where Roman soldiers once marched. Mediaeval capitals do not establish the territorial jurisdiction of every modern government that happens to occupy their archaeological footprint.

The real historical question is therefore not, "Was there ever a Christian kingdom, royal settlement or human community here before the nineteenth century?" Of course there was.

The question is: What political community inhabited and used the particular territory when the modern imperial capital was established, and what happened to that community when the city expanded? That is the question that Barara cannot answer away. Nor can Lucy.

Geographic Reference The fact that human beings inhabited the Ethiopian highlands tens or hundreds of thousands of years ago does not determine the constitutional status of a twenty-first-century city. Prehistory is not a deed registry.

Administration cannot substitute for sovereignty

This distinction is essential. At the core of the debate lies a deliberate blurring of administration and sovereignty. Administration refers to municipal governance--services, zoning, taxation, infrastructure, and policing. Sovereignty refers to ultimate authority over territory--its political status, constitutional identity, and the collective right of the nation whose homeland it is. A federal capital can be administered in ways that respect its multiethnic residents while still recognising the territorial sovereignty of the host nation.

Administration concerns the exercise of governmental functions. Sovereignty concerns the ultimate constitutional authority."

A city may be administered by one government while being situated within the territorial jurisdiction of another political unit. Conversely, a city can possess extensive municipal autonomy without becoming territorially independent.

Administration concerns the exercise of governmental functions. Sovereignty concerns the ultimate constitutional authority from which those powers derive.

In a federation, the word 'sovereignty' requires additional care because powers are constitutionally divided between federal and constituent institutions. Ethiopia's Constitution states that sovereign power resides in the nations, nationalities, and peoples of Ethiopia while establishing a federal structure of states. States retain powers not expressly assigned exclusively to the federal government or concurrently to both levels, and Article 52 specifically gives states authority to administer land and natural resources under federal law.

That means the question about Finfinnee should not be reduced to "Who appoints the mayor?" It is much deeper. Who has jurisdiction over land? Who determines metropolitan expansion? Who controls regional infrastructure? Who participates in planning? Who protects the language and cultural institutions of the surrounding people? Who determines the relationship between the metropolitan economy and the regional economy? Who controls police powers? Who has standing when the city's expansion affects surrounding territory? Who bears responsibility for water, waste, transportation, and environmental externalities and excesses? These are questions of territorial governance, not merely of municipal housekeeping.

Addis Ababa travel Question of justice beneath administrative debate

For more than a century, the Oromo relationship with Finfinnee has involved more than a dispute over a municipal boundary. It involves land. It involves memory. It involves language. It involves culture. It involves the transformation of a landscape from an Oromo environment into an imperial capital and later a modern metropolitan centre. It involves the fact that a city can simultaneously be a national capital and the historical centre of a particular people. And it involves the uncomfortable possibility that Ethiopia has never fully resolved the contradiction between its imperial past and its federal constitutional present.

That is why Finfinnee should not be treated as a bargaining chip. Nor should today's inhabitants be treated as illegitimate simply because of the history of the city's formation. A mature constitutional settlement must hold both truths together. The city belongs to its living inhabitants in the civic sense. But its history cannot be detached from the Oromo territory and communities upon which the modern capital was established.

Why negotiate Finfinnee as though ownerless?

This is where the National Dialogue's framing becomes difficult to defend. If Finfinnee is placed on the table as a choice among several possible political statuses, the underlying assumption appears to be that the conference participants possess an equal entitlement to determine which constitutional home the city should have.

But equal participation in a discussion does not necessarily mean equal entitlement to decide every underlying question.

Geographic Reference Imagine a federal capital located inside a province whose government has never ceased to claim a territorial relationship with it. The capital's federal functions may require special arrangements, but the existence of federal institutions does not automatically erase the territorial identity of the surrounding constituent unit.

Consider Ottawa; Canada's Constitution expressly identifies Ottawa as the seat of the Canadian federal government. Ottawa is nevertheless situated in Ontario; it was not transformed into a separate Canadian federal territory simply because Parliament and the federal government are seated there. Canada's constitutional arrangements demonstrate that a federal capital and membership in a constituent province are not conceptually incompatible.

Washington, D.C., offers the opposite model. The United States Constitution expressly authorises Congress to exercise exclusive legislation over a federal district serving as the seat of the federal government, and the 23rd Amendment refers to the District as the seat of the U.S. government.

The lesson is not that Ethiopia must copy Canada or the United States. It is that federations possess multiple institutional solutions to the problem of a national capital. A federal capital does not logically have to be detached from the surrounding constituent state. And if a federal capital is constitutionally situated within a constituent state's territory, federal necessity does not automatically extinguish that state's legitimate interests.

Political analysis reports Constitution already recognizes Finfinnee's distinct status

The 1995 Constitution did not simply treat Finfinnee as an ordinary city. Article 49 declares Addis Abeba the capital of the federal state and grants its residents self-government. But Article 49(5) expressly recognises the "special interest" of Oromia in Addis Abeba concerning social services, natural resources, and joint administrative matters arising from the city's location within Oromia.

This provision is historically and constitutionally important. It demonstrates that the drafters themselves recognised a territorial relationship between Addis Abeba and Oromia that required special constitutional treatment.

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The issue, therefore, is not whether Oromia has a relationship with Finfinnee. The Constitution says it does. The question is what that relationship should mean in practice.

Serving Ethiopia and Oromia simultaneously

The argument for a Finfinnee situated within Oromia need not be an argument against Ethiopia. Quite the opposite. A constitutional arrangement that recognises both the federal character of the capital and its relationship with Oromia could create a clearer division of responsibilities.

Oromia and Finfinnee are economically interdependent. Millions of people move daily through metropolitan and surrounding markets. Food comes into the city from surrounding agricultural areas. Workers travel between the capital and Oromia. Water systems, roads, electricity networks, waste streams, transportation corridors, and environmental systems do not stop neatly at administrative boundaries.

Addis Ababa travel Waste generated in Finfinnee does not disappear at the city boundary. Traffic congestion does not respect a constitutional line. Water does not ask which government owns a pipeline. Neither do markets. Neither does pollution. Neither does food supply. A governance arrangement that recognises these realities could facilitate coordinated metropolitan planning rather than institutional rivalry.

It could permit joint infrastructure development, coordinated land-use planning, integrated transportation, shared environmental management, regional supply chains and clearer fiscal arrangements.

The cultural case is equally important. A city can be nationally inclusive while allowing the language and cultural heritage of the territory in which it is located to flourish. Recognising Afaan Oromoo, Oromo historical memory and Oromo cultural institutions in Finfinnee need not deprive Amhara, Tigrayan, Somali, Gurage, Sidama or other communities of their rights. Cultural recognition is not a zero-sum commodity. The same principle applies to economic opportunity.

A city can become cosmopolitan without becoming historically ownerless."

Finfinnee, as connected constitutionally and institutionally with Oromia, could become a metropolitan engine serving both the federal state and the surrounding region rather than a recurrent source of territorial conflict.

Land question beyond constitutional labels

Here lies perhaps the most important weakness in any proposal that simply declares Finfinnee a federal city and stops there. Ethiopia's Constitution does not recognise private ownership of land in the conventional Western sense. Article 40(3) vests ownership of rural and urban land in the state and the peoples of Ethiopia and describes land as common property of the nations, nationalities and peoples. The Constitution also protects peasants and pastoralists against displacement from their lands.

Consequently, saying that "Oromo land ownership" has been erased requires legal precision. The issue is not simply whether an individual Oromo farmer possesses a private freehold title. The deeper issue is whether the Oromo people's territorial, communal, cultural, and constitutional interests in land are being recognised and protected.

Geographic Reference Constitutional scholarship has made precisely this connection: Ethiopia's constitutional recognition of ethnonational self-government is difficult to separate from territorial control, because self-government requires a defined territorial sphere in which institutions can operate.

That is why changing the label of Finfinnee without addressing land history would be inadequate. Suppose a constitutional amendment says that Finfinnee is both the federal capital and the seat of the Oromia regional government. That may correct one institutional anomaly. But if the underlying legal arrangement simultaneously treats the Oromo territorial relationship to the city as extinguished, the symbolic recognition risks becoming hollow.

A capital can be named the seat of Oromia while the historical question of land remains unresolved. That would be recognition without restitution, administration without historical repair, and symbolism without a settlement of the underlying grievance. AS

Editor's Note:

Jemal Hebeno [PharmD] is a human rights advocate and an active member of the Oromo Legacy Leadership and Advocacy Association [OLLAA]. He can be reached at jemalhebeno@gmail.com

Habtamu Abino [LLB, MBA] is a lawyer with an extensive background in constitutional law and parliamentary affairs. Formerly, he served as the Secretary General of the House of Federation in Ethiopia. He can be reached at habtamu_abino@aol.com

Girma Gutema (PhD) is an independent researcher and human rights defender based in Oromia, Ethiopia. He is also a political analyst and senior member of the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC). He can be reached at girmabbaacabsaa@gmail.com