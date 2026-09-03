Malawi: Gate Charges Raised 50 Percent for Bullets-Silver Strikers Showdown

3 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya,

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has hiked gate charges by a staggering 50 percent for the highly anticipated FDH Bank Premiership showdown between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers, as organisers scramble to control crowd numbers at a stadium with limited capacity.

The blockbuster clash is scheduled for Mpira Stadium this coming Saturday, with the dramatic price hike aimed squarely at managing patronage at a venue that can accommodate no more than 3,000 spectators.

Fans wanting to watch the match from the open stand will now be forced to pay K15,000, a sharp jump from the previous K10,000.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

SULOM Vice-General Secretary Donnex Chilonga confirmed the increase in gate charges was among several measures being implemented to keep crowds under control at the relatively small facility.

"Mpira Stadium is a small facility for this type of match. That is why we have increased the gate charges to control the crowd," Chilonga said.

He added that security has also been significantly beefed up ahead of the high-profile encounter, with tickets being sold exclusively on match day in a bid to minimise the risk of counterfeit tickets flooding the venue.

"We have increased the number of security personnel, including stewards and police. There will be more selling points and gates will be opened early to avoid long queues," he said.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer Albert Chigoga insisted the club was fully prepared for the high-stakes clash.

"We have increased the number of security agencies. There is additional security [personnel]," Chigoga said.

The match carries huge significance in the title race, with Silver Strikers currently leading the log table on 29 points, while Bullets sit fourth with 27 points.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.