Malawi: Gate Charges Raised 50 Percent for Bullets-Silver Strikers Showdown

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has hiked gate charges by a staggering 50 percent for the highly anticipated FDH Bank Premiership showdown between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers, as organisers scramble to control crowd numbers at a stadium with limited capacity.

The blockbuster clash is scheduled for Mpira Stadium this coming Saturday, with the dramatic price hike aimed squarely at managing patronage at a venue that can accommodate no more than 3,000 spectators.

Fans wanting to watch the match from the open stand will now be forced to pay K15,000, a sharp jump from the previous K10,000.

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SULOM Vice-General Secretary Donnex Chilonga confirmed the increase in gate charges was among several measures being implemented to keep crowds under control at the relatively small facility.

"Mpira Stadium is a small facility for this type of match. That is why we have increased the gate charges to control the crowd," Chilonga said.

He added that security has also been significantly beefed up ahead of the high-profile encounter, with tickets being sold exclusively on match day in a bid to minimise the risk of counterfeit tickets flooding the venue.

"We have increased the number of security personnel, including stewards and police. There will be more selling points and gates will be opened early to avoid long queues," he said.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer Albert Chigoga insisted the club was fully prepared for the high-stakes clash.

"We have increased the number of security agencies. There is additional security [personnel]," Chigoga said.

The match carries huge significance in the title race, with Silver Strikers currently leading the log table on 29 points, while Bullets sit fourth with 27 points.