Somalia's Upper House Committee Inspects National Health Professionals Council

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Upper House Committee on Social Services conducted a working visit on Thursday to the headquarters of the National Health Professionals Council to assess its operations and role in regulating the country's health professions.

The inspection was led by the committee chairman, Senator Dr. Osman Mahmoud Mohamed (Dufle), and focused on the quality of healthcare services, compliance with health-profession regulations, the quality of medicines and the safety of hospital services.

Committee members also examined procedures used to assess the qualifications, knowledge and professional competence of healthcare workers, areas considered important for maintaining professional standards and protecting patients.

During the visit, officials from the National Health Professionals Council briefed the committee on the council's work, responsibilities and role in regulating health professionals in Somalia.

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The briefing also covered challenges facing the council and its plans to strengthen the regulation and development of health professionals across the country.

The Upper House committee said the inspection formed part of its mandate to promote accountability, monitoring and oversight of health institutions.

It said the visit was aimed at strengthening compliance with health regulations and quality standards to help ensure that Somali communities receive effective, high-quality and safe healthcare services.

The visit comes as Somalia continues efforts to strengthen its health sector and improve oversight of medical professionals and healthcare providers.