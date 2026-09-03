Somalia: SoDMA Delivers Food Aid to More Than 4,000 Drought-Hit Families in Puntland

3 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Bosaso, Somalia — Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has distributed food aid to more than 4,000 vulnerable families in several parts of the northeastern Bari region, where communities are being affected by drought conditions.

The assistance was delivered to families in Carmo, Ufayn, Wardheer, Kunaso, Kaladhacda, Xunays, Rako, Kalabayr and Sayn/Gardafu, SoDMA said.

The agency said the beneficiaries were vulnerable households affected by the drought conditions in the areas.

Bari is home to large rural and pastoral communities whose livelihoods depend heavily on livestock and access to water, leaving them particularly exposed to the effects of prolonged dry conditions.

The food distribution forms part of SoDMA's efforts to support communities affected by natural disasters and worsening humanitarian conditions, particularly vulnerable households facing difficulties linked to drought, limited water availability and food insecurity.

SoDMA has stepped up its emergency response activities in recent months, delivering assistance to communities affected by drought and other disasters across Somalia.

The latest distribution comes as humanitarian agencies continue to warn of the impact of climate-related shocks on vulnerable communities across the country.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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