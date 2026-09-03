Somalia: Heavy Fighting Erupts in Somalia's Baidoa As Rival Forces Clash

Baidoa, Somalia — Heavy fighting erupted in the Somali city of Baidoa on Thursday between forces loyal to former South West State president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen and troops aligned with the federal government, according to local sources.

The clashes began after Laftagareen-aligned Darawish forces attacked positions held by federal government troops, residents said, with heavy gunfire and explosions reported in several parts of the city.

Laftagareen's forces were reported to have entered parts of Baidoa and taken control of several neighbourhoods, including areas between Cunaay and Ceel Cabdi Shiraay. Other reports said the forces had seized the Ninth Brigade military base in Boonkaay and moved into areas including Al-Faras.

Reuters could not independently verify those reports.

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Residents said heavy weapons and mortar fire could be heard across the city, forcing some civilians to leave areas affected by the fighting.

Some residents sought shelter at Cambaha Mosque in the Galgalgooban neighbourhood, where they took refuge inside the building as stray bullets, mortars and rocket-propelled grenades were reported in the area.

Several civilian homes were also reportedly set on fire after being hit by rocket-propelled grenades, although the extent of the damage and responsibility for the reported attacks were not immediately clear.

Ugas Hassan Abdi Mohamed, a spokesman for Laftagareen-aligned forces, said in a video statement that Darawish forces had launched an operation against federal government positions in Baidoa.

He urged residents to remain indoors while the operation continued and called on government forces to surrender, saying those who laid down their weapons would be welcomed.

Federal government forces were reported to have resisted the assault, with fighting continuing in parts of the city.

Warplanes were also reportedly seen flying over Baidoa, although there was no immediate confirmation that they had carried out airstrikes.

The fighting is the latest escalation in a prolonged political dispute over the leadership and administration of South West State.

Laftagareen, who previously served as president of South West State, has remained at odds with the federal government, which backs an administration led by parliamentary speaker Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur Madobe.

The dispute has heightened concerns over security in Baidoa, a major city in southwestern Somalia that has become a political flashpoint.

There was no immediate independently verified figure for casualties among civilians or fighters.

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The security situation remained tense on Thursday, with reports of continued gunfire and uncertainty over control of some contested positions.